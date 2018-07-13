World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Sid Lee Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Espace C2 / Sid Lee Architecture

Espace C2 / Sid Lee Architecture

  • 11:00 - 13 July, 2018
Espace C2 / Sid Lee Architecture
Espace C2 / Sid Lee Architecture, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams + 19

  • Architects

    Sid Lee Architecture

  • Location

    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

  • Structural engineer

    SDL et associés

  • E&M Engineer

    Dupras Ledoux

  • General contractor

    Pomerleau

  • Area

    13000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. Espace C2 is the prototype conference centre crowning the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel in Montreal – the centrepiece of the hotel’s business campus and a Montreal landmark in the making. Elevated above the hotel’s rooftop, Espace C2 is an iconic structure that pays tribute to the city’s creativity and potential.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Section
Section
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The space, which offers breathtaking views of McGill College Avenue and the Montreal skyline, is poised to become a hub for the sharing and advancement of knowledge and ideas. The venue has a total surface area of 13,000 square feet and accommodates up to 220 guests. Inspired by C2 Montreal’s ethos and methodologies, Espace C2 is designed as an experiential venue for conference hosting, enhancing business creativity, networking and collaboration. Whether the venue is booked for client entertainment, team building or a leadership retreat, it can be configured based on a tried-and-true experience catalogue.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The high-tech event space and its many possible configurations never fail to impress guests. The modular and visually striking Espace C2 inspires event participants to be bold, take risks and leave their comfort zone.

Axon
Axon
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Cite: "Espace C2 / Sid Lee Architecture" 13 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897986/espace-c2-sid-lee-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

