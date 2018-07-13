These Are the 5 Most Colorful Cities in the Americas

The grays of concrete and pollution are not the only representation of cities and towns in the Americas. As perfect postcard material, many cities in the new world express the vibrancy of the people and places through color. HAUS, ArchDaily's partner, has selected five of these cities, which show us how color can bring light to the day-to-day life of cities.

Located in the historical center of the city, Pelourinho houses a baroque colonial architecture complex where vibrant buildings turn this city into one of Brazil's iconic postcards. Tombado, from the Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage (Iphan), or Pelô, as it's affectionately known, is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Save this picture! Buenos Aires. Foto: Bigstock. Image Cortesia de HAUS

Considered the Paris of South America, Buenos Aires' architecture and urbanism illustrate clear references to the French capital. However, once you escape the busy downtown streets and retreat to La Boca's Caminito, it's possible to see the joy and energy of the people and their culture. The colors of this area make it one of the most visited tourist attractions in Buenos Aires. This is thanks to the Italian and Spanish immigrants who, when they arrived in Argentina, painted their houses with the leftover paint from the ships that were docked in the port.

With a history that changes along with its travelers, the capital of Cuba displays life through its colors. In Havana, vibrant tones jump out of walls and invade the streets, including people's clothing and the cars that circulate the city.

Considered the cultural capital of Mexico, the city of Guanajuato displays colors in multiple scales as if accompanied by the mountains that surround the valley where it was founded. Named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the 1980s, it's main economic activity in the 18th century was the exploration of silver.

Save this picture! Palm Springs. Foto: Booking/Reprodução. Image Cortesia de HAUS

Located in California, the city of Palm Springs is home to one of the most colorful hotels on the planet: The Saguaro Palm Springs. The vibrant colors of the apartment blocks are also present inside the rooms, with purple carpet and lemon-green headboards.

By HAUS.