World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. YUUA Architects & Associates
  6. 2012
  7. 1.8M Width House / YUUA Architects & Associates

1.8M Width House / YUUA Architects & Associates

  • 22:00 - 8 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
1.8M Width House / YUUA Architects & Associates
Save this picture!
1.8M Width House / YUUA Architects & Associates , © Sobajima, Toshihiro
© Sobajima, Toshihiro

© Sobajima, Toshihiro © Sobajima, Toshihiro © Sobajima, Toshihiro © Sobajima, Toshihiro + 18

      Save this picture!
      © Sobajima, Toshihiro
      © Sobajima, Toshihiro

      Text description provided by the architects. CONCEPT
      The 1.8M Width House identity and the core is the fluidity of its interior space, which molds together all the rooms and grants the freedom to reinvent each part of the house on a daily base, defying the conventional divisions of living spaces.

      Save this picture!
      © Sobajima, Toshihiro
      © Sobajima, Toshihiro

      ARCHITECTURE
      The first challenge we had to face with the design of the 1.8M Width House was the juxtaposition of the size of the plot and the spatial and psychological openness the clients’ wished for. At a mere 2.5 by 11m, the site is a typical “eels’ bed”, where you can, with your arms extended, touch both external walls of the building. To avoid a cramped interior, we focused on keeping as much free space as possible between the walls and on the creation of a fluid, playful space.

      Save this picture!
      © Sobajima, Toshihiro
      © Sobajima, Toshihiro

      To design a small but ever-changing house, we considered the house as an aggregation of small “places” and designed an environment in which such “places” expand on various levels. The floating floors in the long and narrow space generate a spatial expanse, while light and fresh air flow in from the façade and the roof, through the slender shelves that further enhance the peculiarities of the space. Daily household goods fit naturally into the atmosphere, blending in with the interior design and the inhabitants.

      Save this picture!
      Section
      Section

      The structure was developed by fully considering the singularity of the building shape. Columns and beams were limited to maximize the interior space. Steel-frame construction was found to be the most adequate to the narrow frontage imposed by the site, while an EZ stake system was adopted for the concrete foundation. Furthermore, the chosen exterior materials do not require scaffolding and an open piping route that can be easily maintained was installed to match the uniqueness of the site. Natural ventilation was carefully studied to minimize the use of air conditioning system. Natural wind and air flow circulator provide a comfortable space for the habitants. 

      Save this picture!
      © Sobajima, Toshihiro
      © Sobajima, Toshihiro

      URBAN CONTEXT
      The 1.8M Width House is located on a shopping street in a central area of Tokyo. As many other parts of the city, it’s crowded with people and buildings alike. The multitude of often minute constructions we see now was born over time due to the dual action of rising land costs and demand. As a matter of fact, it isn’t uncommon for landowners to partition the original plot in order to sell it and this phenomenon is behind the appearance of the “Eels’ beds”: sites of a width close to the legal minimum of 2m.

      Save this picture!
      © Sobajima, Toshihiro
      © Sobajima, Toshihiro

      Working with these situations is a challenge but also a possibility to increase the available built space in the city while preventing its expansion. Moreover, along with other solutions, this strategy allows a variety of clients to access otherwise expensive neighborhoods and to carry on the city’s characteristic fast-paced evolution.

      View the complete gallery

      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      YUUA Architects & Associates
      Office

      Products:

      Wood Steel Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
      Cite: "1.8M Width House / YUUA Architects & Associates " 08 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897736/m-width-house-yuua-architects-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »