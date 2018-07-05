The Capela do Monte Through the Lens of João Morgado

Portuguese architectural photographer João Morgado shared with us a series of images from Álvaro Siza's latest project, the Capela do Monte. This chapel is located in Barão de São João, in the Algarve region of Portugal. Part of the Monte da Charneca complex, Capela do Monte was commissioned in 2016 by a Swiss-American couple residing there.

Inaugurated in March of this year, the sandy colored, 10.34 x 6.34-meter structure was built at the highest point of a hill and can only be accessed by foot. Its monolithic geometry suggests, from outside, a serenity from the inner space. The wooden furniture within the chapel were all designed by Siza and manufactured by Serafim Pereira Simões Successors of Porto.

Located on a small, cleared out piece of land surrounded by lush greenery, the chapel rises like a solid block with a slightly raised patio that connects to the rest of the building, allowing an entrance into the chapel.

Monte da Charneca Center also includes seven traditional style residences in the region, restored over the last 30 years. Also, new residential structures and facilities seeking to revive the region's agricultural activity will be built by 2021.