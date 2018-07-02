World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Alonso&Crippa
  6. 2017
  7. PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa

PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa

  • 05:00 - 2 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

© Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas + 20

  • Architects

    Alonso&Crippa

  • Location

    Palermo, Argentina

  • Author architects

    Mariano Alonso, Ludmila Crippa

  • Design Team

    Pablo Galicer, Agustín Azar, Joaquín Berdes, Naomi Garay, Génesis Pestana, Alice Volpi, Giulia Brena

  • Area

    110.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa, © Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Context
The project is located in the neighborhood of Palermo Viejo, Buenos Aires. In the last decades, this part of the city has faced a process of gentrification and intense transformation of its uses, turning a purely residential neighborhood into a cultural and commercial one, while maintaining its low density. This changing process, strongly linked to the field of design, art and gastronomy, has modified the ways of occupying public space becoming a tourist and cosmopolitan area of the city.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

The commercial services face the street and occupy the block’s perimeter displacing the residential uses towards the inside or above the ground floors. In this context, the commission to rehabilitate Ph Thames is presented as an opportunity to explore the way of living the center of the block caractherized by the constant presence of the sky.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Ten windows / a house
The property had undergone multiple transformations over time, leaving few traces of the original construction. Our work was not based on extending the existing area but rather on identifying and redefining connections between existing spaces through the incorporation of a new staircase in order to capture light and to frame the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The house is organized in 3 levels, with outdoor spaces of different scales: the access courtyard as an expansion of the living room in the ground floor, an intimate terrace linked to the bedroom in the first floor and the largest terrace as an outdoor living room in the second one.

Save this picture!
Drawings
Drawings

The new volume of the staircase rests on a neighboring high-rise median, reducing its impact towards the patio and defining the new envelope of the house.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The project on the envelope allowed us to re-think the dialectic between view and facade, by organizing a series of spans of different but proportional sizes which solve in each case the problems of lighting, ventilation and physical or visual connection between inside and outside. Despite the small surface, the arrangement of the openings allows deep perspectives and a framed perception of the outside from all its insides.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

We worked with a very limited range of materials, emphasizing the continuity of the white walls in order to increase the reflection effect of natural light. The original wood floors (pinotea) were recovered and partially reused for the construction of sliding patio doors.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alonso&Crippa
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa" [PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa] 02 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897350/ph-thames-alonso-and-crippa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »