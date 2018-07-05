World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Architecture Building Culture
  6. 2016
  7. Cranley Residence / Architecture Building Culture

Cranley Residence / Architecture Building Culture

  • 11:00 - 5 July, 2018
Cranley Residence / Architecture Building Culture
Cranley Residence / Architecture Building Culture, © Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

© Andrew Latreille

© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

Text description provided by the architects. This project takes its cue from the landscape. It is a single story house that climbs the sloping property in four large steps. Living is at street level and each bedroom is on its own terrace with the master bedroom at the top. To take advantage of the sun and landscape, all rooms have south facing windows with direct access to the courtyard garden.

© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

The living space is framed by large matching glass sliders and windows that face the front and back yards allowing for more than sufficient daylight during the grey winter months, as well as expansive views extending from the back forest and cliffs through the house to the front garden, the street and ultimately the neighbourhood.

© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

Neither orientation, front or back, is over-emphasized at the expense of the other, so that living in this house is as much about enjoying a private landscape as a shared one.

© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

Cite: "Cranley Residence / Architecture Building Culture" 05 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897280/cranley-residence-architecture-building-culture/> ISSN 0719-8884

