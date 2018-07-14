Beijing Hongkun Valley / ZOE Architecture

Save this picture! Architecture and Garden Front. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

Architects ZOE Architecture

Location Xi-hong-men Town, Daxing District, Beijing, China

Lead Architects Huiming Zhang

Design Team Huiming Zhang, Rong Lin, Ning Han, Xiaoyan Jia, Ming Gong, Fei Liu, Yanyan Liu, Di Zhang

Area 145158.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

Contractor China Construction First Building (Group) Corporation Limited

Structural Engineer EDRI GROUP

MEP Consultant EDRI GROUP

Lighting Consultant H.G Lighting

Quantity Surveyor Xue Liu More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Green Landscape Plaza. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The Hongkun Financial Valley Project is located in Xihongmen, Daxing District, Beijing. The overall plan is designed with "the office oxygen bar" as concept to create a pleasant garden-style office environment with an area of 80,592 square meters and a construction area of 145,158 square meters.

Save this picture! Roof Top Space. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

The Beijing Hongkun financial valley project has made different attempts and innovations in functional, spatial and five-sensory experience design, taking the construction itself as the most economical space energy saving device.

Save this picture! Architecture Volume. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

To create a comfortable office environment through the rational use of energy saving technologies such as respiratory curtain walls, midcourt air flow guidance, electric baiye sunshade, geothermal pump and soil greening, which achieving a perfect combination of intelligent green building system with architectural design.

Save this picture! Landscape Corridor. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

The construction area of the demonstration building is 11895m2, with 3 floors above ground and 1 underground floor. The office is a large-scale box, located on the second and third floors of the building.

Save this picture! East Perspective. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

Save this picture! Energy Analysis. Image Courtesy of ZOE ARCHITECTURE

Save this picture! Interior Lift. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

The first-floor space holds the office function in an orderly combination of eight functionally different small boxes, and the functions are organically combined through the atrium. Relying on the terrain, the building is connected to the surrounding environment through green slopes, making the building appear to be located above the park and become a green and energy-saving seed in the park.

Save this picture! Architecture and Landscape. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

The grey space is combined with the atrium space, the terrace is combined with the roof garden, and the space is smart and exquisite. The white wall is lined with swaying trees and shines on sunny days. Respiratory curtains reflect the ever-changing light and shadow, showing different attractive colors in different days and times; the demonstration building consists of a number of independent functional unit boxes, each with its own personality.