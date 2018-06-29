World
i

i

i

i

i

  7. The Standard New Orleans / Morris Adjmi Architects

The Standard New Orleans / Morris Adjmi Architects

  • 13:00 - 29 June, 2018
The Standard New Orleans / Morris Adjmi Architects
The Standard New Orleans / Morris Adjmi Architects, © Neil Alexander
© Neil Alexander

© Neil Alexander © Neil Alexander © Neil Alexander © Neil Alexander + 34

© Neil Alexander
© Neil Alexander

Text description provided by the architects. The Standard at South Market District, New Orleans, is the fourth development in the downtown area and offers 89 one-to-three bedroom, for-sale luxury condominiums and 24,000sf of retail space.  The building also doubles as an expansive art gallery displaying large-scale works by local, national, and international artists.

© Neil Alexander
© Neil Alexander

The Standard’s refined, relaxed interiors were cultivated through a unifying palette of warm cobblestone, bronze and wood. Residences offer floor-to-ceiling windows, sweeping views, vaulted angles, clean lines and expert craftsmanship. Soaring ceilings and craft-milled, solid white oak flooring will be featured throughout, whilst kitchens will display custom, locally-sourced walnut cabinetry complemented by white marble countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures and top-of-the-line appliances.

© Neil Alexander
© Neil Alexander

Designed by renowned architect and New Orleans native, Morris Adjmi, The Standard features a reflective metal façade, deeply-set windows, and 20-foot high retail storefronts – the goal was to reference the architecture and natural flora of New Orleans and draw on the historical context of downtown New Orleans.  

© Neil Alexander
© Neil Alexander

The heart of the building features nearly 30,000sf of indoor/outdoor amenity space, including a pool house and deck with private cabanas, outdoor kitchens, a club house for entertaining, and a fully-equipped fitness center.

© Neil Alexander
© Neil Alexander
3rd floor Amenity Deck
3rd floor Amenity Deck
© Neil Alexander
© Neil Alexander

In partnership with local developers, The Domain Companies, Morris Adjmi has combined his passion for historic New Orleans architecture with a global perspective to create a spectacular addition to downtown.

© Neil Alexander
© Neil Alexander

About this office
Morris Adjmi Architects
Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United States
Cite: "The Standard New Orleans / Morris Adjmi Architects" 29 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897154/the-standard-new-orleans-morris-adjmi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

