  7. HaiLongtun Management Room / United Design U10 Atelier

HaiLongtun Management Room / United Design U10 Atelier

  • 00:00 - 28 June, 2018
HaiLongtun Management Room / United Design U10 Atelier
HaiLongtun Management Room / United Design U10 Atelier, The main entrance. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
The main entrance. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Aerial View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Bamboo Facade. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Rooftop. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Lobby. Image © Guangyuan Zhang + 29

  • Architects

    China Architecture - United Design U10 Atelier

  • Location

    Zunyi, Guizhou, China

  • Lead Architect

    Haiwei Yu

  • Design Team

    Yanyan Liu, Qipeng Zhu, Yawen Wei, Xiaohe Mu

  • Structure Design

    Qi Wang, CADG

  • Landscape Design

    Huan Liu, CADG

  • Interior Design

    Ke Liu, Chun Lu

  • Collaboration

    Tongbin Chen, Jian Liu

  • Façade Design

    Sanxin Façade Engineering CO.LTD

  • Area

    1880.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Guangyuan Zhang
Aerial View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Aerial View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Hai Long tun relics between the mountains located in the north of Gui Zhou. From the five dynasties to the Ming dynasty, the leader family ‘Yang’ of this region built the castle defense and palace, governing the north area of Gui Zhou province. All of these had been burned to ash in many attacks in the 17th century. Today, the remaining stone wall and base will be protected as the common heritage of mankind.

The new building melts into the mountains. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
The new building melts into the mountains. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

This is a renovation project. Project is a three-floors building with grey tile facing, located at the gateway of Long yan mountain top. The parapet form is similar to the Great Wall, and the outer arches looks like the caves in miniature., it is very difficult to define the form of this building.

Bamboo Facade. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Bamboo Facade. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

The construction of this building began with the tourism planning few years ago. After completion, this building has not really put into use and been wasted so far. Our work is to reform it to a multi-purpose temporary building with the functions of relics exhibition, visitor center and office room, as the unique entrance of the ruins of Hai long Tun. Finally letting everything back to its original appearance and leaving one channel for understanding。

Bamboo Wall. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Bamboo Wall. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
New Building Section
New Building Section
Stairs. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Stairs. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

‘Vanishing’ is a renovation strategy of this project. In addition to the demolition of building, change shape is also a solution to make the building less visible. We use layer upon layer bamboo wall to parcel the old building as a cocoon, cube shape disappear. After project completion, we planted live bamboo inside bamboo walls, making the facade becomes more exuberant. We hope using this way to shield the building.

Rooftop. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Rooftop. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Roof terrace view. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Roof terrace view. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

New functions
We try to put the new functions together after removing the old wall and attached facilities. Through the parking lot and entrance courtyard which enclosed by bamboo walls, visitors can slowly go into the interior. The design of the high pass entrance hall integrates the tourist service functions. The central hanging box and the only stair leading visitors step into the second floor. After visiting the relics’ exhibition of Hai Long tun, visitors can come to the third floor lounge, overlooking the magnificent valley landscape and pursuing the memories behind the cloud and fog.

Information. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Information. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Bamboo wall
The choice of bamboo becouse of the rich bamboo resources in Chishui, Guizhou and bamboo grow rapidly and it is a very ecological building material. After drying and anticorrosive treatment, bamboo is uniformly hung on the steel skeleton. The bamboo wall covers the building skin and spreads into the plaza, ike cocoons, covering the hard building volume, showing a soft natural boundary.

Construction process. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Construction process. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

China Architecture - United Design U10 Atelier
