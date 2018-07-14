World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Germany
  5. TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten
  6. 2018
  7. Alte Schönhauser 5 / TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Alte Schönhauser 5 / TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten

  • 05:00 - 14 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Alte Schönhauser 5 / TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten
Save this picture!
Alte Schönhauser 5 / TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten, © Nils Koenning
© Nils Koenning

© Nils Koenning © Lev Chestakov © Nils Koenning © Lev Chestakov + 37

  • Architects

    TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten

  • Location

    Alte Schönhauser Str., 10119 Berlin, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Sergei Tchoban, TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten

  • Project partner

    Philipp Bauer

  • Project leader

    Paul Olufs

  • Team

    Anja Schroth, Katja Redmann, Sarah Papen

  • Area

    6770.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Nils Koenning, Lev Chestakov
Save this picture!
© Nils Koenning
© Nils Koenning

Text description provided by the architects. It is hard to imagine nowadays how many changes Berlin-Mitte has seen in the past decade. The high variety of new spaces and uses which settled here during those years created as a result an urban, dynamic atmosphere. The existing urban structure with its moderate building heights, pleasant road widths, a diversity and complexity of historical façades contributes to the vividness of this international neighbourhood. Only in a few minutes’ walk the inhabitants and visitors can reach the creative retail mecca Hackescher Markt, the Museum Island as well as Friedrich- and Torstraße.

Save this picture!
© Nils Koenning
© Nils Koenning

The new residential ensemble was developed on a former gap between the two streets Alte Schönhauser Straße and Rückerstraße closing now the block perimeter. The construction refers to the historical development taking in the spirit of the Gründerzeit. The former existing building which was located on this plot had a clear grid and a classicist, elaborately shaped façade.

Save this picture!
© Nils Koenning
© Nils Koenning

Both street sides are clad with Egernsunder clinker in warm, slightly shimmering beige. The five-storey building on the Alte Schönhauser is structured very clearly by arched windows. Different heights of the arches enrich the façade tectonics: significant in the first floor the arches flatten to the top, and finally the last floor as well as the penthouse has rectangular windows. In the ground floor retail spaces are well presented inside the generous window openings.

Save this picture!
© Nils Koenning
© Nils Koenning
Save this picture!
Regular floor plan
Regular floor plan
Save this picture!
© Nils Koenning
© Nils Koenning

The character of the building towards the Rückerstraße differs from its counterpart, though materials as well as colour concept remain the same as of its counterpart. The three-storey volume with generous rectangular windows appears calmer and kind of casual repeating the atmosphere of the quiet, narrow street. Having white washed window claddings the surface of both buildings becomes more plastic. The interplay of different heights is highlighted. The French window railings accomplish the appearance of the ensemble with their modest anthracite-grey colour.

Save this picture!
© Nils Koenning
© Nils Koenning

Lively street sounds don’t really reach the green, quite inner court yard. Four townhouses are located here in pairs. Two houses dock the main building at the Alte Schönhauser Straße and further two houses dock the fire wall of an existing building. The garden is open to all inhabitants. Additionally the townhouses have private terraces. In total the buildings have 26 rental apartments, each townhouse is one apartment.

Save this picture!
© Lev Chestakov
© Lev Chestakov

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten
Office

Products:

Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Residential Germany
Cite: "Alte Schönhauser 5 / TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten" 14 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896673/alte-schonhauser-5-tchoban-voss-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »