  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Taiwan
  5. Oyler Wu Collaborative
  6. 2017
  7. MONARCH / Oyler Wu Collaborative

MONARCH / Oyler Wu Collaborative

  • 02:00 - 24 June, 2018
MONARCH / Oyler Wu Collaborative
© Poyao Shih
© Poyao Shih

© Poyao Shih © Poyao Shih © Poyao Shih © Poyao Shih + 25

  • Architects

    Oyler Wu Collaborative

  • Location

    No. 79, Section 1, Minquan East Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan

  • Principal Architects

    Dwayne Oyler, Jenny Wu

  • Design Team

    Huy Le, Sanjay Sukie, Shouquan Sun, Yaohua Wang, Lung Chi Chang, Richard Lucero, Chris Eskew, Mike Piscitello

  • Client

    JUT land Development

  • Area

    9333.37 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Poyao Shih
© Poyao Shih
© Poyao Shih

Text description provided by the architects. When it comes to large scale residential buildings, a complex set of economic, urban, and regulatory systems sometimes seem to have left little room for architectural exploration.   Architects often struggle to find a point of entry for inserting their creative perspective in a way that would rethink or progress the typology.  The resulting buildings typically reflect the reality of the efficiency driven market - maximized footprint, relentless repetition, and lowest common denominator design appeal.  

© Poyao Shih
© Poyao Shih

When we were first approached by a prominent Taiwanese development company to work on the design of a brand new residential high rise, they expressed interest in finding an architectural approach that challenged these conventions. They were interested in a building that pushed architectural boundaries while simultaneously meeting their economic requirements.

Floor plans
Floor plans

Cautiously optimistic, the developer proposed an arrangement that separated the development of the interior floor plans from the exterior elements, which included balcony floor plans, the front lobby and all facade design.  This left us with 2.5 meters at the front elevation and 1.5m on the side elevations.  While it certainly wasn't what most architects would consider ideal, it was just enough to be our point of entry into what would be our office's biggest project to date. 

© Poyao Shih
© Poyao Shih

Our proposal utilizes subtle variations in the geometry of the exterior paneling and layering of material to create a scheme that is not based on repetition but still accommodates the needs of the client. We deployed a strategy of “pixilated lines” by applying a set of exterior paneling in varying materials and differing geometries to run along the façade of the building as a series of pixilated lines. We also deployed a system of incrementally shifting balconies in conjunction with the panels to add more depth to the facade.

Line and panel diagrams
Line and panel diagrams

These “lines” of panels extend from the ground to the top floor to give the illusion of depth and movement as well as formal continuity to the overall project. These “lines” often split in order to change material and the voids between “lines” of panels to add depth to the reading of the façade.  By shifting sections of fritted glass, expanded aluminum screen, solid panels, and steel structure, the buildup of these small differences create large variations in the façade of the building.  

© Poyao Shih
© Poyao Shih

The building includes a carefully considered weaving of four materials: 1) expanded aluminum mesh, 2) fritted glass, 3) solid panel, and 4) steel structure. This is to disrupt the repetitious and occasionally quirky floor plans, while still allowing for views beyond and providing a sun shading system.

Exploded axonometric view
Exploded axonometric view

The interplay between metal screens, glass, and solid panels is not merely aesthetic but it also performs functionally. This strategy simultaneously allows for natural light while reducing heat gain, provides privacy for rooms beyond, and it creates a buffer between the interior of the building adjacent elevated highway.  And importantly, the exterior of the building communicates a more dynamic building- one that captures the spirit, scale, and multi-layered nature of the city.

© Poyao Shih
© Poyao Shih

About this office
Oyler Wu Collaborative
Office

Cite: "MONARCH / Oyler Wu Collaborative" 24 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896469/monarch-oyler-wu-collaborative/> ISSN 0719-8884

© Poyao Shih

台北忠泰M公寓楼 / Oyler Wu Collaborative

