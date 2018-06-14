Enliven Your Renders with Studio Esinam's Hi-Res Cutouts, Free with ArchDaily Discount Code

Swedish creative firm Studio Esinam has launched a new cutout shop, offering an aid to architects and designers seeking to enliven renders and visualizations. The studio’s products, including these print elevations of iconic landmarks, are made in Sweden with an emphasis on eco-friendly materials.
In celebration of the launch, the studio is offering a mixed pack of 50 diverse, high resolution cuts outs for free, normally priced at £100. Users can gain access to the offer using the discount code “archdaily” on the cutout shop here during the purchasing process.
You can check out a selection of the cutout products below, or on the official website here.