Public School near Paris / richard+schoeller

Architects
LocationÉpernon, France
Area1500.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
Consultant StructureAlpes Structures
HVACS2T
EconomistFabrice Bougon
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city center, the 8 classes school is accompanied by an urban change of pedestrian routes. Located against the old fortification, the building on one level is sheltered by a roof terrace entirely reachable and vegetated.
The specificity of the structure is a cantilevered slab of 2.26 and 2.50 m. It is connected by Schöck Effective thermal break. The building is based on a mixed concrete and steel structure.
It respects HQE environmental certifications and has a carbon footprint < 250 eqCO2 / m2. The quality of the air, essential for a school is obtained by using not any material like PVC or emitting phthalates.