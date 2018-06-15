World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. France
  5. richard+schoeller
  6. 2018
  7. Public School near Paris / richard+schoeller

Public School near Paris / richard+schoeller

  • 05:00 - 15 June, 2018
Public School near Paris / richard+schoeller
Public School near Paris / richard+schoeller, © Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city center, the 8 classes school is accompanied by an urban change of pedestrian routes. Located against the old fortification, the building on one level is sheltered by a roof terrace entirely reachable and vegetated.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The specificity of the structure is a cantilevered slab of 2.26 and 2.50 m. It is connected by Schöck Effective thermal break. The building is based on a mixed concrete and steel structure.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Section
Section
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

It respects HQE environmental certifications and has a carbon footprint < 250 eqCO2 / m2. The quality of the air, essential for a school is obtained by using not any material like  PVC or emitting phthalates.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
