Public School near Paris / richard+schoeller

Architects richard+schoeller

Location Épernon, France

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Sergio Grazia

Manufacturers Loading...

Consultant Structure Alpes Structures

HVAC S2T

Economist Fabrice Bougon More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city center, the 8 classes school is accompanied by an urban change of pedestrian routes. Located against the old fortification, the building on one level is sheltered by a roof terrace entirely reachable and vegetated.

The specificity of the structure is a cantilevered slab of 2.26 and 2.50 m. It is connected by Schöck Effective thermal break. The building is based on a mixed concrete and steel structure.

It respects HQE environmental certifications and has a carbon footprint < 250 eqCO2 / m2. The quality of the air, essential for a school is obtained by using not any material like PVC or emitting phthalates.