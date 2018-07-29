World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Schools
  The Netherlands
  Atelier PRO
  2016
  IJburg College 2 / Atelier PRO

IJburg College 2 / Atelier PRO

  09:00 - 29 July, 2018
IJburg College 2 / Atelier PRO
IJburg College 2 / Atelier PRO, © Jan Paul Mioulet
© Jan Paul Mioulet

© Jan Paul Mioulet

  • Architects

    Atelier PRO

  • Location

    Foekje Dillemastraat 116, 1095 MK Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Dorte Kristensen and Karho Yeung

  • Project Leader

    Eelko Bemener

  • Team

    Aneta Rymsza, Corine Jongejan, Robbert Kleine Schaars, Tobias Thoen

  • Area

    7089.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jan Paul Mioulet

      • General Contractor

        Bouwbedrijf De Vries en Verburg

      • Physics Consultant

        Deerns

      • Structural Engineer

        IMD Raadgevende Ingenieurs

      • Services Engineer

        Nelissen Ingenieursbureau

      • Project Manager

        Hevo

      • Electrical Services Contractor

        Schoonderbeek installatietechniek

      • Client

        Stichting Samenwerkingschool ABVO

      • Cost

        € 6,378,209,-
      © Jan Paul Mioulet
      © Jan Paul Mioulet

      Compact Building
      IJburg College’s main school is located on IJburg, in Amsterdam. For its extension, a branch of the school will be built on neighbouring Zeeburgereiland. The school’s site is surrounded by greenery and water, typical for Zeeburgereiland. Atelier PRO’s design comprises a compact building that is adapted closely to the urban design framework. The main concept of the design was developed from a bottom-up approach whereby students, teachers and parents were asked to contribute ideas about the school. This was combined with the school’s vision that the shared floors for practical subjects be placed centrally between two departments to create a meeting point. The introduction of a split-level maximises the limited building volume and facilitates greater spatial connections between the different functions.

      © Jan Paul Mioulet
      © Jan Paul Mioulet

      Network of stairs
      The school’s motto is: ‘Learn in a learning community’. This means that everyone contributes to one another’s development, and to the development of the school. Centrally placed in the new building will be a large void to bring in light and air, and create a sense of spaciousness. Suspended in this void is a network of stairs that connects different parts of the school, and provides a social space where people can meet one another. All departments as well as the rooms for practical subjects are organised around this void, which results in a well-structured layout. 

      © Jan Paul Mioulet
      © Jan Paul Mioulet

      High tech appearance
      It seemed appropriate that the building should have a characteristic appearance considering its prominent social function in the neighbourhood. The gold anodised aluminium facade cladding lends the building a striking but harmonious appearance in the neighbourhood, which consists of mainly stone buildings. A dynamic play of light arises on the building, varying depending on the angle of viewing and time of day. 

      © Jan Paul Mioulet
      © Jan Paul Mioulet

      Custom made concept design
      As the appointed client, HEVO initiated the European tender on behalf of IJburg College on the basis of a fixed fee. The selection process began with 47 candidates that were narrowed down in an intermediary stage to five practices, whom HEVO then visited in person. From these five, two finalists were selected. Atelier PRO and the other finalist then conducted feedback sessions with students, parents, experts and the selection committee: this resulted in a true custom-made concept design. This was an innovative way to hold the tender because the client truly invested time and effort in finding the right partner. Using this approach ensures that quality, not price, becomes the deciding factor.

      Sections
      Sections

      Cite: "IJburg College 2 / Atelier PRO" 29 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896137/ijburg-college-2-atelier-pro/> ISSN 0719-8884

