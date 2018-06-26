"Thoughts Form Matter": The Austrian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage, we present the completed Austrian Pavilion. To read the initial proposal, refer to our previously published post, "Austrian Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale to Focus on the Importance of "Free Space" in Urban Spaces."

Part of the Austrian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale, Henke Schreieck’s “Layers of Atmosphere” installation creates two opposing but interconnected spaces; one features a simple wooden structure, whereas the other offers a simple light atrium whose walls are covered in thin layers of paper. Connected by a walking bridge, the spaces provoke questions about architecture as space and architecture that creates space.

Stefan Sagmeister and Jessica Walsh's “Beauty=Function” installation sits in a small room off of the Schreieck installation and features a mirrored floor, atop which sits a circular, pink cushioned chair; the word “Beauty” is ornately projected onto the ceiling of this smaller room.

LAAC’s “Sphere 1:50.000” responds to the architecture of their pavilion’s original building with a reflective sphere in the garden that geometrically references the “earth as client” mentality at a 1:50,000 scale.