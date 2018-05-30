World
i

  ArchDaily
  News
  3. Belatchew Arkitekter Releases Images of Proposed Discus Tower in Stockholm

Belatchew Arkitekter Releases Images of Proposed Discus Tower in Stockholm

Belatchew Arkitekter Releases Images of Proposed Discus Tower in Stockholm
Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter
Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter

Belatchew Arkitekter has released images of their proposed mixed-use residential tower in the Nacka City district of Stockholm. Named “Discus,” the tower seeks to form a new landmark for Nacka, directly above the district’s metro station.

Comprising approximately 500 apartments and 30 residential floors, the scheme will also include commercial and public facilities to form an active street front.

Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter + 5

Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter
Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter

The scheme is defined by a distinctively irregular silhouette, intended to become a symbol for the rapidly-growing metropolitan area, which is set to increase its population from 100,000 to 140,000 by 2030. The Discus tower will therefore contain both residential and office functions, anchored as an attractive place to both live and work.

Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter
Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter

Nacka is a visionary municipality who dares to test new urban structures where traditional neighborhoods are combined with high rises. Public transport is crucial for the city of the future, and that we now, in Nacka's most central location, can realize our insights and ideas about an architecture for public transport with high passenger flows is very inspiring.
-Rahel Belatchew, CEO and Principal Architect, Belatchew Arkitekter.

Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter
Courtesy of Belatchew Arkitekter

News via: Belatchew Arkitekter

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Belatchew Arkitekter Releases Images of Proposed Discus Tower in Stockholm" 30 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895477/belatchew-arkitekter-releases-images-of-proposed-discus-tower-in-stockholm/> ISSN 0719-8884

