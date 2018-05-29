World
  7. House in Caiobá / Aleph Zero

House in Caiobá / Aleph Zero

  • 09:00 - 29 May, 2018
House in Caiobá / Aleph Zero
House in Caiobá / Aleph Zero, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Humberto Utrabo Júnior © Humberto Utrabo Júnior © Pedro Kok © Humberto Utrabo Júnior + 26

  • Architects

    Aleph Zero

  • Location

    Matinhos, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Gustavo Utrabo, Pedro Duschenes

  • Team

    Ana Julia Filipe, Marina Oba, Yuri Vasconcelos, Thaylini Luz, Daniela Moro, Gabriel Tomich, Nicolie Duarte

  • Area

    512.76 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok, Humberto Utrabo Júnior

  • Structure

    Eng. Ricardo Dias

  • Installations

    Eng. Eduardo Ribeiro

  • Lighting

    Eled Light

  • Construction

    André Ambrósio
    More Specs Less Specs
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. A few blocks away from the sea, a dead-end street surrounded by dense coastal vegetation, goes in through the lot`s ground up to the limit of its furthermost wall. A sequence of spaces, at times covered at times uncovered, marks the rhythm of this route and dissolves the distinction between inside and outside.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The continuous gaze is interrupted only by prisms covered in corten steel – a living mineral, almost vegetal in its metamorphosis by oxidation - which has functions of support to the house’s social spaces. Four meters above, containing private functions, another prism floats, white as the walls of the colonial house, but effusively perforated, excavated, so as to let in all the way to the soil and to its own interior, the sunlight, the views of the mountains and the surrounding vegetation.

© Humberto Utrabo Júnior
© Humberto Utrabo Júnior
Section B
Section B
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Through its gaps, arises the possibility of the unexpected encounter, between the natural and the rational, between the private and the social or even the simplest visual interaction between two individuals. A major quantity of the house furniture was made with wood reused from the concrete formwork.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Cite: "House in Caiobá / Aleph Zero" [Casa em Caiobá / Aleph Zero] 29 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895187/house-in-caioba-aleph-zero/> ISSN 0719-8884

