World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. India
  5. Design Aware
  6. 2017
  7. Hilltop School Bright Horizon Academy / Design Aware

Hilltop School Bright Horizon Academy / Design Aware

  • 20:00 - 29 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hilltop School Bright Horizon Academy / Design Aware
Save this picture!
Hilltop School Bright Horizon Academy / Design Aware, © Ujjal Sannala
© Ujjal Sannala

© Abeer Fatima © Abeer Fatima © Abeer Fatima © Arshiya Syed + 36

  • Architects

    Design Aware

  • Location

    Mohalla Gunj, Khair Complex, Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana 500008, India

  • Lead Architects

    Takbir Fatima.

  • Interior Designer

    Abeer Fatima.

  • Architect + Urban Designer

    Arshiya Syed

  • Junior Architects

    Mohammed Saad Ahmed , Rachana Yerapotina

  • Interns

    Sasank Ivs , Aishwarya Sonthalia, Spoorthy Myneni, Hari Teja

  • Structural Consultants

    Zedcon consultants pvt ltd , Wali Quadri & Associates

  • Area

    13000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ujjal Sannala, Abeer Fatima, Arshiya Syed
Save this picture!
© Abeer Fatima
© Abeer Fatima

Text description provided by the architects. A charity school that had been run by a zakah-funded, nonprofit educational trust for the last six years finally required a building. The site is located on a hill top, in the unplanned settlement within the walls of the Golconda fort in Hyderabad. The project was riddled with multiple challenges. Since the school is run solely based on individual donations, the budget was extremely tight. Material choices had to be economical as well as durable. The site is highly contoured and covered with sheet rock and buried under a blanket of garbage piled on over decades. Articulating the peculiar and difficult topography of the site and its surrounds posed a major challenge: due to proximity to heritage structures and dense urban context, most of which is residential, blasting the rock was not an option, and other methods were not affordable.

Save this picture!
© Arshiya Syed
© Arshiya Syed

The site, apart from being a challenge, is also the beauty of the project. From its topmost level, the entire city is visible: the Golconda, the Qutb Shahi Tombs, the skyscrapers of Lanco Hills and the unchecked low-rise, high-density houses beneath. The school is situated in such a way that it engulfs the rocks within it. Rocks were taken into the building, forming the walls of some classrooms, and the undulating floor of the library, which becomes an informal space.

Save this picture!
Distribution of spaces
Distribution of spaces

Due to shared walls with surrounding courtyard houses, a need arose to light the building from the top. Opportunities for ventilation were created in the form of light wells that run through the height of the structure. A series of skylights and voids bring in light and air, and expand the space vertically.

Save this picture!
© Abeer Fatima
© Abeer Fatima

The school respects the scale of the adjoining courtyard houses by creating a small entrance into the kindergarten, also in response to the scale of the younger students. The building is left unfinished in its exterior, with exposed concrete walls, that deliberately negate color. And yet, the color palette of the context is borrowed and reflected in the windows, doors and grilles. Reds, blues, yellows and greens create pops of color as accents in contrast with the gray of the concrete. The same colors reappear in subtle pastels in the classroom interiors.

Save this picture!
© Arshiya Syed
© Arshiya Syed

Each of the lowest and highest levels of the school has abutting streets. The varying levels allowed reduction in vertical circulation, by providing entrances from the street directly to the ground and first floors.

Save this picture!
© Arshiya Syed
© Arshiya Syed
Save this picture!
Circulation
Circulation
Save this picture!
© Abeer Fatima
© Abeer Fatima

A bright red central staircase winds around a large atrium, all the way from the ground to the top floor, where the roofs on the school become a playground. The top level is left bare, enclosed only with permeable hollow block walls and trussed glass roof, and surrounded by different play areas. Older students can enter directly from this level, which has a more spacious scale. A series of bridges lead from the wider section of the school to the narrow far end overlooking the road, where staff rooms and labs are located.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools India
Cite: "Hilltop School Bright Horizon Academy / Design Aware" 29 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895110/hilltop-school-bright-horizon-academy-design-aware/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »