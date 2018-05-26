AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Housing Awards

Save this picture! Underhill; Matinecock, New York | Bates Masi + Architects. Image © Michael Moran

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) announced the winners of their 18th annual Housing Awards, which recognize the best in housing design for new constructions, restorations, and renovations. This year the five-person jury selected eleven projects to receive awards in four categories: one- and two-family custom residences; one- and two-family production homes; multifamily housing; and specialized housing.





According to the AIA, the jury assessed each project for demonstrating design excellence, as well as sustainability, cost, durability, innovation, social impact, meeting client needs, and addressing the natural and built contexts.

The following projects were selected as this year’s winners:

One/Two Family Custom Residences

The Bear Stand; Gooderham, Ontario, Canada / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Save this picture! The Bear Stand; Gooderham, Ontario, Canada | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux

Ghost Wash House; Paradise Valley, Arizona / Architecture-Infrastructure- Research

Save this picture! Ghost Wash House; Paradise Valley, Arizona | Architecture-Infrastructure-Research. Image © Bill Timmerman

South 5th Residence; Austin, Texas / alterstudio architecture

Save this picture! South 5th Residence; Austin, Texas | alterstudio architecture. Image © Casey Dunn

Underhill; Matinecock, New York / Bates Masi + Architects

Save this picture! Underhill; Matinecock, New York | Bates Masi + Architects. Image © Michael Moran

One/Two Family Production Homes

3106 St. Thomas; New Orleans / OJT

Save this picture! 3106 St. Thomas; New Orleans | OJT. Image © Will Crocker

Linea Residence G; Palm Springs, California / Poon Design Inc. and Prest Vuksic Architects

Save this picture! Linea Residence G; Palm Springs, California | Poon Design Inc. and Prest Vuksic Architects. Image © Mark Ballogg

Multifamily Housing

150 Charles; New York City | COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design

Save this picture! 150 Charles; New York City | COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design. Image © Frank Ouderman

Mariposa1038; Los Angeles | Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

Save this picture! Mariposa1038; Los Angeles | Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects . Image © Paul Vu

Navy Green; Brooklyn, New York | FXCollaborative and Curtis + Ginsberg Architects LLP

Save this picture! Navy Green; Brooklyn, New York | FXCollaborative and Curtis + Ginsberg Architects LLP. Image © Jeremy Bittermann

Specialized Housing

Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College, Yale University; New Haven, Connecticut | Robert A.M. Stern Architects

Save this picture! Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College, Yale University; New Haven, Connecticut | Robert A.M. Stern Architects. Image © Peter Aaron - OTTO

Crest Apartments; Van Nuys, California | Michael Maltzan Architecture

Save this picture! Crest Apartments; Van Nuys, California | Michael Maltzan Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan

The jury for this year's AIA Housing Awards included:

Victor A. Mirontschuk, FAIA (Chair), EDI International, PC

Katie Gerfen, ARCHITECT Magazine

Luis Jauregui, FAIA, Jauregui Architecture Interiors Construction

Adrianne Steichen, AIA, Pyatok Architects

John Thatch, AIA, Dahlin Group Architecture Planning

Learn more about the AIA Housing Awards program here.

News via: AIA.