AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Housing Awards

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) announced the winners of their 18th annual Housing Awards, which recognize the best in housing design for new constructions, restorations, and renovations. This year the five-person jury selected eleven projects to receive awards in four categories: one- and two-family custom residences; one- and two-family production homes; multifamily housing; and specialized housing.
According to the AIA, the jury assessed each project for demonstrating design excellence, as well as sustainability, cost, durability, innovation, social impact, meeting client needs, and addressing the natural and built contexts.
The following projects were selected as this year’s winners:
One/Two Family Custom Residences
The Bear Stand; Gooderham, Ontario, Canada / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Ghost Wash House; Paradise Valley, Arizona / Architecture-Infrastructure-
South 5th Residence; Austin, Texas / alterstudio architecture
Underhill; Matinecock, New York / Bates Masi + Architects
One/Two Family Production Homes
3106 St. Thomas; New Orleans / OJT
Linea Residence G; Palm Springs, California / Poon Design Inc. and Prest Vuksic Architects
Multifamily Housing
150 Charles; New York City | COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design
Mariposa1038; Los Angeles | Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects
Navy Green; Brooklyn, New York | FXCollaborative and Curtis + Ginsberg Architects LLP
Specialized Housing
Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College, Yale University; New Haven, Connecticut | Robert A.M. Stern Architects
Crest Apartments; Van Nuys, California | Michael Maltzan Architecture
The jury for this year's AIA Housing Awards included:
- Victor A. Mirontschuk, FAIA (Chair), EDI International, PC
- Katie Gerfen, ARCHITECT Magazine
- Luis Jauregui, FAIA, Jauregui Architecture Interiors Construction
- Adrianne Steichen, AIA, Pyatok Architects
- John Thatch, AIA, Dahlin Group Architecture Planning
Learn more about the AIA Housing Awards program here.
News via: AIA.