  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Housing Awards

AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Housing Awards

AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Housing Awards
Underhill; Matinecock, New York | Bates Masi + Architects. Image © Michael Moran
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) announced the winners of their 18th annual Housing Awards, which recognize the best in housing design for new constructions, restorations, and renovations. This year the five-person jury selected eleven projects to receive awards in four categories: one- and two-family custom residences; one- and two-family production homes; multifamily housing; and specialized housing.

The Bear Stand; Gooderham, Ontario, Canada | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux 150 Charles; New York City | COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design. Image © Bilyana Dimitrova South 5th Residence; Austin, Texas | alterstudio architecture. Image © Casey Dunn Mariposa1038; Los Angeles | Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects . Image © Paul Vu + 65

According to the AIA, the jury assessed each project for demonstrating design excellence, as well as sustainability, cost, durability, innovation, social impact, meeting client needs, and addressing the natural and built contexts.

The following projects were selected as this year’s winners:

One/Two Family Custom Residences

The Bear Stand; Gooderham, Ontario, Canada / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

The Bear Stand; Gooderham, Ontario, Canada | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux
Ghost Wash House; Paradise Valley, Arizona / Architecture-Infrastructure-Research

Ghost Wash House; Paradise Valley, Arizona | Architecture-Infrastructure-Research. Image © Bill Timmerman
South 5th Residence; Austin, Texas / alterstudio architecture

South 5th Residence; Austin, Texas | alterstudio architecture. Image © Casey Dunn
Underhill; Matinecock, New York / Bates Masi + Architects

Underhill; Matinecock, New York | Bates Masi + Architects. Image © Michael Moran
One/Two Family Production Homes

 3106 St. Thomas; New Orleans / OJT

3106 St. Thomas; New Orleans | OJT. Image © Will Crocker
Linea Residence G; Palm Springs, California / Poon Design Inc. and Prest Vuksic Architects

Linea Residence G; Palm Springs, California | Poon Design Inc. and Prest Vuksic Architects. Image © Mark Ballogg
Multifamily Housing

150 Charles; New York City | COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design

150 Charles; New York City | COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design. Image © Frank Ouderman
Mariposa1038; Los Angeles | Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

Mariposa1038; Los Angeles | Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects . Image © Paul Vu
Navy Green; Brooklyn, New York | FXCollaborative and Curtis + Ginsberg Architects LLP

Navy Green; Brooklyn, New York | FXCollaborative and Curtis + Ginsberg Architects LLP. Image © Jeremy Bittermann
Specialized Housing

Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College, Yale University; New Haven, Connecticut | Robert A.M. Stern Architects

Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College, Yale University; New Haven, Connecticut | Robert A.M. Stern Architects. Image © Peter Aaron - OTTO
Crest Apartments; Van Nuys, California | Michael Maltzan Architecture

Crest Apartments; Van Nuys, California | Michael Maltzan Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan
The jury for this year's AIA Housing Awards included:

  • Victor A. Mirontschuk, FAIA (Chair), EDI International, PC
  • Katie Gerfen, ARCHITECT Magazine
  • Luis Jauregui, FAIA, Jauregui Architecture Interiors Construction
  • Adrianne Steichen, AIA, Pyatok Architects
  • John Thatch, AIA, Dahlin Group Architecture Planning

Learn more about the AIA Housing Awards program here.

News via: AIA.

Cite: Jack McManus. "AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Housing Awards" 26 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894877/aia-announces-2018-housing-awards-winners/> ISSN 0719-8884

