World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Learning
  4. United States
  5. Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
  6. 2018
  7. Frick Environmental Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Frick Environmental Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • 17:00 - 22 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Frick Environmental Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Save this picture!
Frick Environmental Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, © Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh

© Alexander Denmarsh © Elliott Cramer for Denmarsh Phot © Alexander Denmarsh © Alexander Denmarsh + 9

  • Architects

    Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • Location

    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

  • Principal in Charge

    Roxanne Sherbeck, FAIA

  • Project Architect

    Patricia Culley, AIA

  • Project Team Members

    Jason Brody, AIA; Matthew Conti; Natalie Gentile, AIA; Jon Jackson, FAIA; Matthew Plecity, ASLA; Michael Maiese, AIA; Michele Mercer, RA; Gina Rossi; Roxanne Sherbeck, FAIA; Kent Suhrbier, AIA

  • Area

    15570.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Alexander Denmarsh, Elliott Cramer for Denmarsh Phot

  • Project Manager

    Robert Aumer, AIA

  • Construction Manager

    PJ Dick

  • Landscape Architecture

    La Quatra Bonci Associates

  • Structural Engineer

    Barber & Hoffman

  • Civil Engineer

    H.F. Lenz Company

  • MEP+FP Engineer

    RAM-TECH Engineers

  • Sustainability Consultant

    Atelier Ten

  • Stormwater Management Consultant

    Nitsch Engineering

  • Client

    City of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy

  • Cost

    $13.75 million

  • Site

    4-acres

  • Barn Service Building

    1030 SF
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Elliott Cramer for Denmarsh Phot
© Elliott Cramer for Denmarsh Phot

Text description provided by the architects. The Frick Environmental Center, the first municipally-owned, Living Building Challenge-targeted project in existence, will be a world-class center for experiential environmental education. As a joint venture between the City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the new Environmental Center will serve as a gateway to Frick Park—the city’s largest public park at 644-acres—and embody the “neighborhood to nature” ideal that served as inspiration for its formation more than 80-years ago.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The Frick Environmental Center encompasses nearly four-acres of development, including restored historic gatehouses and fountain; visitor parking; a service barn; extensive landscaping and ecological restoration; and the new Environmental Center. The entrance to the site, marked by a pair of stone gatehouses, leads to a formal allée of native trees and plantings. The new building, nestled into a sloping hillside, is approached via a walkway and bridge, which allows visitors to engage with the park beyond from the elevation of the tree canopy. The building’s exterior, clad in locally and sustainably harvested black locust, blends with the surrounding woods, evoking a tree house quality. Inside, full-height wood windows emanate warmth and allow for expansive views of the park. The 15,600-square-foot facility features a public living room and gallery; classrooms for K-12 environmental education programs operated by the Parks Conservancy; and offices, storage, and support space for Parks Conservancy staff.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh
Save this picture!
© Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh

To meet Living Building and LEED Platinum challenges, this project will achieve on-site net zero energy and net zero water through many components, including a 650-kilowatt photovoltaic array; geothermal heating and cooling system; locally sourced non-toxic building materials; continuous daylight dimming controls and occupancy sensors; and a reclaimed water system. Inspired by the clients’ mission to educate and engage, the project incorporates these and other features as interactive elements in the building and site design, providing children and families from the Pittsburgh region with hands-on environmental education, and fulfilling the Environmental Center’s role as a “living laboratory.”

Save this picture!
© Alexander Denmarsh
© Alexander Denmarsh

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning Educational Architecture Other facilities Buildings United States
Cite: "Frick Environmental Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson" 22 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894649/frick-environmental-center-bohlin-cywinski-jackson/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »