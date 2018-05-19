World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Grid Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Vantage Point / Grid Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Vantage Point / Grid Architects

  • 09:00 - 19 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vantage Point / Grid Architects
Save this picture!
Vantage Point / Grid Architects, Courtesy of Grid Architects
Courtesy of Grid Architects

Courtesy of Grid Architects Courtesy of Grid Architects Courtesy of Grid Architects Courtesy of Grid Architects + 25

  • Developer

    Essential Living

  • Rental Operator

    Essential Living

  • Construction Manager

    McLaren Group

  • Structural Engineers

    Walsh Group

  • M&E Consultant

    Sweco

  • Planning Consultant

    GVA

  • Façade Contractor

    STATICUS UAB

  • MEP

    Gloster

  • Dry Lining

    TJL

  • Roofing Contractor

    Briggs Amasco

  • Joinery

    DPT

  • Kitchens

    Nobilia

  • Interior Fit Out

    Artemis

  • Lifts

    Otis Lifts
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grid Architects
Courtesy of Grid Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Vantage Point is the comprehensive refurbishment and recladding of a former office building to one of the UK's first purpose-designed residential rental buildings ( PRS, BtR, Multi-Family living). The regeneration of the Archway area has been kick-started by the refurbishment and recladding of the former Archway Tower; a notorious 18 stories, 1970s office building.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grid Architects
Courtesy of Grid Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grid Architects
Courtesy of Grid Architects

Located above Archway Underground Station, the tall, dark edifice dominated the area and, with the failed post-war surroundings, empty shops, and narrow pedestrian alleys, blighted development for many years. The brief called for a rental residential building (sales not being permitted in the freehold conditions of a building above an underground station) with active and accessible street frontages, entrances, and improved microclimate - the former slab had created downdrafts which made pedestrian areas uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous.

Save this picture!
North Elevation
North Elevation
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1

Residential use was granted through Permitted Development (a way of changing the use of a building without needing Planning Permission) and the façade by a detailed planning application. The recladding was not just a wrap of new material; the cladding detail design was a direct response to local residents’ complaints about the dark foreboding nature of the predecessor.  So angled, light reflective, panels designed to accommodate existing concrete structure and natural ventilation openings reflect the south and east light.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grid Architects
Courtesy of Grid Architects

Big window cills also reflect the sky while discouraging pigeons. The solid end walls, formerly in black concrete, were recladded in light stone with large windows to evidence that the building is occupied. The carefully detailed façade was erected without scaffolding and respects the original ‘three slabs’ massing and its architectural characteristics like solid end shear walls. The original architects, Oscar Garry, and Partners may have borrowed the technique from the aptly named Dreischeibenhaus in Dusseldorf by Helmut Hentrich and Hubert Petschnigg in the 1950s (now refurbished by HPP Architects).

Save this picture!
Apartment Plan
Apartment Plan

Residential rental sector’s 24 hours, 100% occupancy with no private parking has proven a boon to local traders with noticeable visual and retail offer improvements. Projecting indoor amenity spaces illuminate and activate the streets and reduce downdraft to the street corner and bus stop. While the scheme has not had the power to intervene in the public realm and ‘tube’ exits – Vantage Point has acted as a catalyst for development by seeming to be new, bright and active.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grid Architects
Courtesy of Grid Architects

Surrounding post-war blocks are also being recladded and TFL are re-paving roads, cycleways and moving bus stops as part of a major upgrade of the former Archway gyratory. The greatest change was reserved for the rooftop plant room which is a double height shared amenity space in the form of a bronze box with two roof terraces. Using the existing concrete columns a new enclosure has been formed with glazed ends and a mezzanine spanning the middle of the space. Two former plant roof areas have also been turned into amenity decks with amazing views.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grid Architects
Courtesy of Grid Architects

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment United Kingdom
Cite: "Vantage Point / Grid Architects" 19 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894526/vantage-point-grid-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »