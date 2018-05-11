Jury Members for the 2018 Venice Biennale Announced

The Board of Directors of La Biennale di Venezia, upon recommendation from 2018 curators Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of Grafton Architects, have announced the jury for the forthcoming Venice Biennale.
The jury will be responsible for awarding the Golden Lion for Best National Participation, the Golden Lion for Best Participant in the International Exhibition FREESPACE, and the Silver Lion for a Promising Young Participant in the International Exhibition FREESPACE. They will also have the opportunity to award one special mention to National Participations and two special mentions to the participants in the International Exhibition.
The international jury consists of the following members:
- Frank Barkow (United States), founder and partner at Barkow Leibinger in Berlin. Operating as an educator, researcher, and practicing architect, Barkow has been a professor at the Princeton University School of Architecture, having recently taught at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
- Sofia Von Ellrichshausen (Argentina), an architect, artist, and educator. As co-founder of the art and architecture studio Pezo von Ellrichshausen in 2002, she is currently based in Concepcion, Chile. In 2008, she co-curated the Chilean Pavilion at the Venice Biennale.
- Kate Goodwin (Australia), Head of Architecture and Drue Heinz Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts. She has overseen a programme of exhibitions, events, displays, and initiatives at the Academy, stimulating a debate about the intersection between art and architecture.
- Patricia Patkau (Canada), of Patkau Architects. Holding a Masters of Architecture degree from Yale University, she has combined her time in practice with the role of Professor Emerita at the School of Architecture at the University of British Columbia, where she taught for over 20 years.
- Pier Paolo Tamburelli (Italy), architect, writer, and editor of San Rocco magazine in Milan. Having studied at the University of Genoa and the Berlage Institute Rotterdam, Tamburelli co-founded the Baukuh studio in 2004, currently based in Milan and Genoa.
News via: La Biennale di Venezia
Venice Biennale 2018: Collateral Events Announced
The Venice Biennale has released a list of 13 Collateral Events that will take place alongside the 16th International Architecture Exhibition, FREESPACE, curated by Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara and chaired by Paolo Baratta. Previews of the main event begin May 24th and 25th, with the exhibition open to the public from May 26th to November 25th, 2018.