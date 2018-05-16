World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. BLOCO Arquitetos
  6. 2016
  7. MR 53 / BLOCO Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

MR 53 / BLOCO Arquitetos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MR 53 / BLOCO Arquitetos
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

© Joana França © Joana França © Joana França © Joana França + 23

  • Architects

    BLOCO Arquitetos

  • Location

    Brasília, Brazil

  • Autores da reforma

    Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco

  • Autor do projeto original

    Milton Ramos

  • Architect in Charge

    Daniel Mangabeira

  • Team

    Tatiana Lopes, Guilherme Mahana

  • Area

    350.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographer

    Joana França

  • Engineering

    GRID Engenharia

  • Engineer in Charge

    Fernando Pauro

  • Clients

    Luís Gustavo e Camila
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Milton Ramos design for the project 53 dates back to December 27th, 1972, however the house was finished only in 1974. The Architect Milton Ramos was an important collaborator to Oscar Niemeyer on the design and detailing of some of his most iconic buildings in Brasília, such as the Itamaraty palace and the National Theater.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

For 40 years, this residence belonged to the same family, although it has not avoided interventions that has altered the author’s initial concept. The reflective pool was covered by soil, a fence was placed in the external vestibule (preventing any direct access to the main door) and the interiors of the house – once in exposed concrete -  were covered by layers of mortar, plaster and white paint. There were other small interventions made in the windows, door openings and wall covering, however the measures mentioned before were the ones which most changed the original design. 

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

BLOCO´s project for the house restoration and retrofit has adapted the house to the new owner’s necessities as well as it has recovered some aspects from the original concept: free flow between spaces, omnipresent exposed concrete usage and water usage. These aspects are well-known in others public designs by the architect Milton Ramos and they were wisely adapted to the residential scale in this project in Brasília.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

In this intervention, the original Ipê wooden floor was recovered and the exposed concrete on the interiors of the house was exposed and restored. The reflective pool in front of the house was rebuilt (once covered by soil in previous interventions) and the existing fence was removed in order to free the main access, as it was intended in the original project. Existing bathrooms were adapted and divided for the creation of suites, the central restroom was made bigger and the kitchen gained a new access to the dining room. All these measures adapted the house according to the owner’s necessities and they recovered some aspects from the original concept.

Save this picture!
MR 53 / BLOCO Arquitetos, © Joana França
© Joana França

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "MR 53 / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Reforma MR 53 / BLOCO Arquitetos] 16 May 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893763/mr-53-bloco-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »