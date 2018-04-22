World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Collages of Iconic Architecture Transformed Into Everyday Objects

Collages of Iconic Architecture Transformed Into Everyday Objects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Collages of Iconic Architecture Transformed Into Everyday Objects
Save this picture!
Collages of Iconic Architecture Transformed Into Everyday Objects, © Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos

It's not uncommon to happen upon works of architecture that resemble everyday objects. Sou Fujimoto even created an entire exhibition of "architecture" made of ashtrays, potato chips and matchboxes. Cheese graters, beehives and bottle openers appear to have been enlarged and given an architectural program (given the resemblance to their smaller counterparts). 

Architect Filipe Vasconcelos goes beyond obvious alikeness and explores, through digital collage, the similarity between architectures and objects. He creates scenes in which the works are reimagined in displaced situations, with nothing to do with original context or use.

Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos

See the Heydar Aliyev Center transformed into a dress and Niemeyer's Niterói museum converted into a roulette and other unusual analogies and allusions below.

Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
© Filipe Vasconcelos
© Filipe Vasconcelos

To see more of Filipe Vasconcelos work, visit his website

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Collages of Iconic Architecture Transformed Into Everyday Objects" [Colagens digitais transformam obras icônicas da arquitetura em objetos cotidianos] 22 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892956/collages-of-iconic-architecture-transformed-into-everyday-objects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »