Collages of Iconic Architecture Transformed Into Everyday Objects

It's not uncommon to happen upon works of architecture that resemble everyday objects. Sou Fujimoto even created an entire exhibition of "architecture" made of ashtrays, potato chips and matchboxes. Cheese graters, beehives and bottle openers appear to have been enlarged and given an architectural program (given the resemblance to their smaller counterparts).

Architect Filipe Vasconcelos goes beyond obvious alikeness and explores, through digital collage, the similarity between architectures and objects. He creates scenes in which the works are reimagined in displaced situations, with nothing to do with original context or use.

See the Heydar Aliyev Center transformed into a dress and Niemeyer's Niterói museum converted into a roulette and other unusual analogies and allusions below.

To see more of Filipe Vasconcelos work, visit his website.