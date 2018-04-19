World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  News
  Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' 3 World Trade Center Nears Completion in New York

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' 3 World Trade Center Nears Completion in New York

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' 3 World Trade Center Nears Completion in New York
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties

New images have been released of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ 3 World Trade Center in Manhattan, in advance of its June 2018 opening. The 1,080-foot-high (330-meter-high) building will be the fifth-tallest in New York City, and will feature the tallest private outdoor terrace in Lower Manhattan.

The scheme forms part of a larger development of the World Trade Center site, including SOM’s One World Trade Center, BIG’s 2 World Trade Center, and a Transportation Hub by Santiago Calatrava.

Courtesy of Silverstein Properties

Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties

Bound by Greenwich Street and Church Street, 3 World Trade Center sits opposite the WTC Memorial and Cultural Center, a relationship which heavily informed the architectural form. The scheme reduces in massing as it rises, stepping back to accentuate the building’s verticality while remaining sympathetic both to the memorial site and surrounding buildings.

Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties

Structurally, the scheme consists of a reinforced concrete core, clad in an external structural steel frame. The building achieves several milestones, being the only building in the world to have a three-sided cable net wall and the first in the world to have an annealed glass exterior.

Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties

The scheme consists of 80 floors, creating a gross floor area of over 2.8 million square feet (260,000 square meters) across a 60,000-square-foot (5,500-square-meter) site. The lower part of the building hosts five retail floors and five trading floors, accessed via a three-story, 62-foot-tall (19-meter-tall) lobby outfitted in Black Zimbabwe granite walls and Sardinian white granite flooring.

Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties
Courtesy of Silverstein Properties

Above, 54 office floors totaling 2.1 million square feet (195,000 square meters) respond to the underlying goal of the World Trade Center development, revitalizing the area as a commercial and financial powerhouse for Lower Manhattan.

News via: Rogers Stirk Harbour + PartnersSilverstein Properties

See more:

News Architecture News
