  ArchDaily
  News
  3. These Balancing Boulders Are Just the Destresser You Needed

These Balancing Boulders Are Just the Destresser You Needed

These Balancing Boulders Are Just the Destresser You Needed

Architecture requires patience. Seeing a building through from initial sketches to the first occupant is a process that in most cases takes years, sometimes decades. The various details required throughout the building process at times can be stressful, but the end result is nearly always worth the struggle. The finished form reflects the decisions made throughout the process, and thus becomes a contributing member to the surrounding environment.

If you are at the point in the process where you need a quick destresser, take a moment and watch land artist Pontus Jansson work his magic. The Swedish artist uses boulders and the surrounding nature to create balancing works of art.

Jansson's art form emulates a divine connection between patience, nature and stillness. While the images and videos of the "balances" from Jansson's Instagram (@pj.85) easily provide a useful distraction from any menial task, there is also something to be said about the relationship between the "balances" and architecture.

Buildings in a way are a frozen piece of art. Much like Jansson's sculptures, balance is required in architecture between the built form and its environment. But when done correctly, architecture emanates harmony between art and nature. The same can be said for these incredible pieces of art.

You can see more of Jannson's videos and stills on his Facebook page here.

