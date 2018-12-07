World
Primary school Nezamyslice / Malý Chmel
Primary school Nezamyslice / Malý Chmel, © Pavel Mezihorák
© Pavel Mezihorák

© Pavel Mezihorák © Pavel Mezihorák © Pavel Mezihorák © Pavel Mezihorák + 16

  • Collaborators

    Miroslav Chmel, Gabriela Sládečková, Jiřina Bubeníková

  • Structure

    Ivo Barvíř

  • Construction details

    GRAM

  • HVAC

    Rostislav Hynek

  • MEP

    Libuše Kujová

  • Consultant structure

    Jiří Vraj

  • Consultant building climate

    Honza Žemlička

  • Client

    Town of Nezamyslice

  • Building cost

    1.140.000 Euro
    More Specs Less Specs
© Pavel Mezihorák
© Pavel Mezihorák

Text description provided by the architects. The maximal external volume of the house was determined before the start of the design. This limit defined the footprint, the maximum height of the building and the height of the individual floors, which are linked to the existing school building.
The requirement was to design a building containing classrooms, chill-out and communication spaces within this volumetric limit. The partition of the spaces was conducted with the smallest possible amount of architectural dividing elements - four rooms of each floor are separated by four walls, making it possible to avoid the corridors.

Axonometry
Axonometry

The central walls made out of full bricks have the function of load-bearing, spatially and acoustically separating and heat-accumulating. On the ground floor they have a thickness of 45 cm, on the upper floors due to a smaller load of 29 cm. In the place of their imaginary intersection, in the center of the house, these walls are not connected, which brings daylight into the center of the building and at the same time this "gaps" are used to enter the classrooms, whose positioning corresponds to their lighting needs an to the location of the blackboard/screen in the room. On the ground floor, these gaps are empty and underline the elementary architecture of four walls. The structural connection of all the walls is provided by the visible concrete slab which also allows for thermal accumulation.

© Pavel Mezihorák
© Pavel Mezihorák

An important point of the proposal was the deliberation of the form of the classrooms. There are four square classrooms in the extension offering a more versatile teaching arrangement, unlike the classical longitudinal classroom scheme lit from the left side. Square classrooms are double-lit; standardly from the left side, but also from the right side of the back, which brings a different type of illumination - non-directional and friendlier to the left-handed.

© Pavel Mezihorák
© Pavel Mezihorák
Plans
Plans
© Pavel Mezihorák
© Pavel Mezihorák

The new building is connected to the exiting one only on the northern side, so it is oriented to sunlit sides - south, east and west - a risky factor in relation to unwanted direct sunlight and related overheating of the building and classrooms. Classrooms on each floor are rotating around the sides. The Eastern Classroom is classically one side illuminated, direct sunlight falls only in the morning. The square classrooms are oriented to the southeast and southwest. Using outdoor shading together with double-sided illumination, the direction and intensity of light can be varied. The size and overall appearance of the windows combine several contradictory requirements; smaller windows would not allow sufficient light, larger glass areas would cause overheating.

© Pavel Mezihorák
© Pavel Mezihorák

Part of the architectural intention was to use solid, yet affordable, building materials to privide appropriate space canvas for children's activities. Full brick, reinforced concrete, profiled glass, natural linoleum and terrazzo tiles were used. The realization was carried out by a local construction company and by a large number of local craftsmen.

Courtesy of Malý Chmel
Courtesy of Malý Chmel

Cite: "Primary school Nezamyslice / Malý Chmel" 07 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892278/primary-school-nezamyslice-maly-chmel/> ISSN 0719-8884

