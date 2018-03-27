World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Construction Begins on Steven Holl's Institute for Advanced Study Campus Building

Construction Begins on Steven Holl's Institute for Advanced Study Campus Building

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Construction Begins on Steven Holl's Institute for Advanced Study Campus Building
Save this picture!
Construction Begins on Steven Holl's Institute for Advanced Study Campus Building, Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

The groundbreaking ceremony has taken place for Rubenstein Commons, a $20 million campus building for the Institute of Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. Designed by Steven Holl Architects, the scheme aims to provide space for enhanced collaboration and communication between faculty and scholars at “one of the world’s leading centers for curiosity-driven basic research.” The ceremony took place on March 14th, the birthday of famed physicist Albert Einstein, who spent the last twenty-two years of his life working at the Institute.

Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects + 9

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

Having been selected as the winner of an invited competition to design the Rubenstein Commons in 2016, Holl’s scheme is to be situated on a major pedestrian route at the center of the campus, providing a multitude of social and office spaces. The building will also act as a venue for the display of images and materials illustrating the Institute’s history, contributions, and scholarly community.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

The Commons is conceived as a welcoming and flexible environment for interaction among the permanent Faculty and visiting scholars, and will greatly enhance the Institute’s role as a convener of academic thought and activities across the sciences, humanities, and social sciences.
-Steven Holl, speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for Rubenstein Commons

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

The Rubenstein Commons scheme is Steven Holl’s second building in Princeton, NJ, with the Lewis Arts Complex at Princeton University completed in October 2017.

News via: Steven Holl Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Construction Begins on Steven Holl's Institute for Advanced Study Campus Building" 27 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891462/construction-begins-on-steven-holls-institute-for-advanced-study-campus-building/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »