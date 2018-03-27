Construction Begins on Steven Holl's Institute for Advanced Study Campus Building

Save this picture! Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

The groundbreaking ceremony has taken place for Rubenstein Commons, a $20 million campus building for the Institute of Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. Designed by Steven Holl Architects, the scheme aims to provide space for enhanced collaboration and communication between faculty and scholars at “one of the world’s leading centers for curiosity-driven basic research.” The ceremony took place on March 14th, the birthday of famed physicist Albert Einstein, who spent the last twenty-two years of his life working at the Institute.

Having been selected as the winner of an invited competition to design the Rubenstein Commons in 2016, Holl’s scheme is to be situated on a major pedestrian route at the center of the campus, providing a multitude of social and office spaces. The building will also act as a venue for the display of images and materials illustrating the Institute’s history, contributions, and scholarly community.

The Commons is conceived as a welcoming and flexible environment for interaction among the permanent Faculty and visiting scholars, and will greatly enhance the Institute’s role as a convener of academic thought and activities across the sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

-Steven Holl, speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for Rubenstein Commons

The Rubenstein Commons scheme is Steven Holl’s second building in Princeton, NJ, with the Lewis Arts Complex at Princeton University completed in October 2017.

