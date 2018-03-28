World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Estudio A0
  6. 2017
  7. Ortega House / Estudio A0

Ortega House / Estudio A0

  • 11:00 - 28 March, 2018
Ortega House / Estudio A0
Ortega House / Estudio A0, © Sebastián Crespo
© Sebastián Crespo

© Sebastián Crespo

  • Architect

    Estudio A0

  • Location

    Sangolqui, Ecuador

  • Architects in Charge

    Ana María Durán Calisto, Jaskran Kalirai

  • Lead Architect / Text

    Ana María Durán Calisto

  • Area

    507.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Sebastián Crespo

  • Collaborators

    Raúl Ortega, Juan Francisco Pérez, Juan José Tohme

  • Contractor

    Aldo Echeverría, Raúl Ortega, Jorge Larco

  • Structure

    Aldo Echeverría

  • Installations

    Fernando Salazar C.

  • Lighting Design

    Raúl Ortega

  • Structural Engineering

    Aldo Echeverría

  • Hydro-sanitary Engineering

    Fernando Salazar C.

  • Electrical Engineering

    Pedro Jarrín C., Gerardo Asensio

  • Construction

    Carlos Morales

  • Owner

    Raúl Ortega
    More Specs Less Specs
© Sebastián Crespo
© Sebastián Crespo

Text description provided by the architects. To design a house for someone is to build a portrait: the portrait of one or more human beings in their relationship with others and their surroundings. Casa Ortega was designed for a devout son. The commission was clear: a home with two pavilions, one for Raúl and his latent family, another one for his parents. Two houses in one: independent and interdependent. Two open links that string together in a horizontal 8, symbol of the infinite, of eternal return. One way to unravel bonds without piercing them is to offer each lace a space for autonomy. The social spaces of the house (kitchen, dining room and main living room) are the place for sharing and bonding. The private spaces (bedrooms, independent living rooms and bathrooms) provide the place for intimacy. The house design resulted, therefore, from the assembly of two pieces of equal size but different scale: a C which would scoop a garden for Raúl and his family, and an inverted C which would scoop another garden for his parents. 

© Sebastián Crespo
© Sebastián Crespo
Lower floor plan
Lower floor plan
© Sebastián Crespo
© Sebastián Crespo

The first one would funnel the afternoon sun and would be oriented towards the cordillera that provides the skyline in the horizon; the second one would receive the morning sun and would fold towards the interior. The double nature of the house decanted in a larger footprint for the private area, located in the upper floor. The difference between ground and upper floor was mediated by two inclined planes which provided the perfect opportunity to lodge an escalated library for Raúl, and a cascading inner garden for his mother.

© Sebastián Crespo
© Sebastián Crespo
Sections
Sections
© Sebastián Crespo
© Sebastián Crespo

Which would be the adequate materials, the textures for this portrait? Raul manages, with his father, two factories: one specializes in the manufacture of wood components, the other in the extrusion of plastic containers for hospital use. A visit to them was memorable. The wood factory is a well-light and large warehouse built by Raúl. The plastics factory: a chemical laboratory. Casa Ortega had to incorporate an industrial character into its expression. A steel structure and an assembly logic were chosen with this purpose in mind. Raul, though, did not want to live in a factory. He grew up in Sangolquí, not long ago an agricultural valley dotted with brick ovens. 

© Sebastián Crespo
© Sebastián Crespo
Elevations
Elevations
© Sebastián Crespo
© Sebastián Crespo

Black bubbles protruding from the baked bricks had provided the calligraphy that characterized walls in the region. His house had to be a hybrid of factory and rustic rural house made of steel, brick, glass, grass and trees (yet to grow). It was imperative to integrate the new house into its context and the future into Raúl´s present.  

© Sebastián Crespo
© Sebastián Crespo
Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ecuador
Cite: "Ortega House / Estudio A0" [Casa Ortega / Estudio A0] 28 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891433/ortega-house-estudio-a0/> ISSN 0719-8884

