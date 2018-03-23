World
  3. SOM Unveils Images of Chicago Office Tower With Five-Story Open-Air Deck

SOM Unveils Images of Chicago Office Tower With Five-Story Open-Air Deck

SOM Unveils Images of Chicago Office Tower With Five-Story Open-Air Deck
Courtesy of SOM
Chicago-based Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (SOM) have unveiled new images of their proposed 18-story office tower in the trendy Fulton Market area of Chicago. “The Porch,” situated on 330 North Green, will feature a five-story open-air deck, and series of luxury amenities to support the new office environment.

Courtesy of SOM Courtesy of SOM Courtesy of SOM Courtesy of SOM + 11

Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM
The 670,000-square-foot (62,000-square-meter) SOM scheme features floor-to-ceiling windows set behind exposed steel, with a center core construction maximizing natural light and open space. Set on a 30ft x 30ft (9m x 9m) grid, and a floor-to-ceiling height of 14ft (4.2m), the interior provides flexible co-working and event space, supported by an outdoor fitness terrace, cafe, bar, library, and 200 car parking spaces.

Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM
A key component to the scheme is a five-story open-air deck overlooking Chicago’s West Loop, accessed via a folding glass façade. Other outdoor spaces include a 7700-square-foot (715-square-meter) fitness deck with paddle tennis courts and a 6000-square-foot (550-square-meter) rooftop indoor/outdoor tenant lounge with expansive views across the city. On ground floor, the scheme will integrate into the neighborhood with 25,000 square feet (2300 square meters) of retail.

Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM
The scheme is expected to be delivered in 2020.

News via: SOM

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "SOM Unveils Images of Chicago Office Tower With Five-Story Open-Air Deck" 23 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891279/som-unveils-images-of-chicago-office-tower-with-five-story-open-air-deck/> ISSN 0719-8884

