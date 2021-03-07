Submit a Project Advertise
  House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design

House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design

House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design
© Photographix
© Photographix

  Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Maharashtra, India
  Architects: Spasm Design
  Area: 767
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Photographix
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jaquar, Roca, Saint-Gobain, Hybec, TATA
  • Lead Architects:Sangeeta Merchant, Anish Shetty, Denver Pereria, Divyesh Kargathra, Mansoor Kudalkar and Sanjeev Panjabi
  • Contractor:Siddharth Constructions
  • Structural Engineer:Rajeev Shah
  • Landscape:A.Y. Ratiwalla
  • City:Maharashtra
  • Country:India
© Photographix
© Photographix

Text description provided by the architects. HOMES, celebrate LIFE.

They celebrate views, geographies, locales, climates…

The emotion one feels on arrival at the crest of the site is of liberation, an expanse.

© Photographix
© Photographix

The same emotion is distilled through the placement of the 4 ton rock that soars on the prong of a 6 meter cantilever……

The home predominantly faces the farmlands, a reservoir and the highlands, witness to the most color saturated sunsets.

© Photographix
© Photographix
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Living spaces are framed between two simple planes, framing the views as cleanly as possible.

© Photographix
© Photographix
West Elevation
West Elevation
© Photographix
© Photographix

Another plane slips a bit under to become a terracotta terrace and pool plane….

Horizontal lines echo the nature of the PANORAMA.

Stating more would be a waste.

© Photographix
© Photographix

Originally published on March 26, 2018. 

Project gallery

Spasm Design
Cite: "House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design" 07 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

© Photographix

