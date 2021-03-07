House with the Soaring Rock / Spasm Design

Houses • Maharashtra, India Architects: Spasm Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 767 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Photographix

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Jaquar Roca Saint-Gobain Hybec , TATA Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Sangeeta Merchant, Anish Shetty, Denver Pereria, Divyesh Kargathra, Mansoor Kudalkar and Sanjeev Panjabi

Contractor: Siddharth Constructions

Structural Engineer: Rajeev Shah

Landscape: A.Y. Ratiwalla

City: Maharashtra

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. HOMES, celebrate LIFE.

They celebrate views, geographies, locales, climates…

The emotion one feels on arrival at the crest of the site is of liberation, an expanse.

The same emotion is distilled through the placement of the 4 ton rock that soars on the prong of a 6 meter cantilever……

The home predominantly faces the farmlands, a reservoir and the highlands, witness to the most color saturated sunsets.

Living spaces are framed between two simple planes, framing the views as cleanly as possible.

Another plane slips a bit under to become a terracotta terrace and pool plane….

Horizontal lines echo the nature of the PANORAMA.

Stating more would be a waste.

Originally published on March 26, 2018.