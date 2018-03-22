Harvard GSD Appoints Mark Lee as Chair of Department of Architecture

Save this picture! The Trays at Harvard GSD. Image © Kris Snibbe/Harvard University News Office

The Harvard Graduate School of Design has announced the appointment of Mark Lee as Chair of the university’s Department of Architecture. Having taught at Harvard GSD since 2013, Lee is also a principal and founding partner at Johnston Marklee Architects. He will succeed K. Michael Hays, who has taught at Harvard GSD since 1998.

Lee has previously held the position of Frank Gehry Chair at the Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design at the University of Toronto, as well as Cullinan Guest Professor at Rice University School of Architecture. He has also been a design critic at Harvard GSD since 2013, where he himself earned a Masters in Architecture in 1995.

Save this picture! Mark Lee. Image Courtesy of Eric Staudenmaier

Lee is a principal and founding partner at Johnston Marklee, which has received over 30 major awards since its establishment in 1998. Current projects of theirs include the renovation of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago and the UCLA Graduate Art Studios campus in California. Lee also served as Co-Artistic Director at the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial.

I am honored to be entrusted with the chairmanship of the Department of Architecture at the GSD. In advancing both the discipline and the profession of architecture, the Department has been without parallel; I look forward to building upon the formidable achievements of my predecessors and this deeply-rooted tradition of excellence. We stand on the threshold of a very challenging, but exciting, future. I feel confident that architecture’s best days lie ahead.

– Mark Lee, Chair, Harvard GSD Department of Architecture

Lee’s appointment will be effective from July 1st, 2018.

