World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. United States
  5. BVH Architecture
  6. 2014
  7. Eagle Ridge Student Housing / BVH Architecture

Eagle Ridge Student Housing / BVH Architecture

  • 17:00 - 22 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Eagle Ridge Student Housing / BVH Architecture
Save this picture!
Eagle Ridge Student Housing / BVH Architecture, © Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

© Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby + 20

  • Architects

    BVH Architecture

  • Location

    1000 Main St, Chadron, NE 69337, United States

  • Project Architect

    Mark Bacon

  • Project Manager

    Dennis Coudriet

  • Area

    9000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Paul Crosby

  • MEP Engineer

    Olsson Associates

  • Structural Engineer

    Clark Enerson Partners

  • Civil Engineer

    Olsson Associates

  • Landscape Architect

    Clark Enerson Partners

  • Construction Manager

    Sampson Construction

  • Client

    Chadron State College
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Text description provided by the architects. Chadron, Nebraska, is situated at the intersection of the rolling sandhills and the jagged Black Hills, home to Mount Rushmore. Located at this unique place is Chadron State College, a four-year public college, with a growing student population.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

To accommodate this growth the administration desired a new student housing option, the first since the 1960s. A parcel of grassland east of campus is master planned as a student housing neighborhood complete with outdoor amenities and a community building to support indoor activities.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

In contrast to most residence halls that house hundreds of students, Eagle Ridge is home to only 23 students per building to support communal living and the development of social soft skills.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

The constructed phase 1 consists of three houses integrated within the natural environment. Utilizing the landscape the buildings strategically negotiate the topography to provide ongrade entries at both levels while preferencing views and solar exposure. The housing units are set close together, creating common areas and walkways that help foster strong, lasting relationships between students and the community.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

The interior of each building is arranged as a cluster of six, suite-style apartments that feature a common living room, kitchenette, and compartmentalized bathroom. Each bedroom is single bed occupancy, and the upper level features a student lounge. A covered porch adjacent to the student lounge and a deck covering the lower level entry provides outdoor spaces for students. To maximize the 9,000 square foot buildings meant the stairways had to be captured to double as a place to congregate or overlook the surrounding rolling prairie.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Save this picture!
Massing
Massing
Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Eagle Ridge utilizes forms reminiscent of local homes and typical agrarian architecture, with the small-scale units drawing heavily on the established visual language of the region. The form is reduced to a plinth, which engages the topography, and a shroud which encloses the upper level program including the porch. The exposed concrete finish of the plinth is an authentic material of the region used to express the it’s connection with the earth. The shroud is formed of bonderized standing seam roofing with batten covers articulated to elevate a rather conventional roof system. To maintain the purity of the shroud no roof penetrations were considered. Cleverly the vent stacks are hidden beneath perforated sections of the standing seam roof in the middle, lower portion of the roof. Essentially the roof in this area acts as a large vent cap with the waterproof enclosure hidden from site.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

The gable ends of each house are illuminated with backlit polycarbonate panels to provide site security lighting while also creating a visual beacon from campus proper. A ventilated attic space called for gable vents which, again, are cleverly hidden behind the polycarbonate panels using open cell vents typically used in masonry cavity construction allowing the free movement of air where the polycarbonate panels and lap siding touch.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Educational Architecture Other facilities Dorms United States
Cite: "Eagle Ridge Student Housing / BVH Architecture" 22 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891208/eagle-ridge-student-housing-bvh-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »