World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Drucker Arquitetos e Associados
  6. 2017
  7. Jardins House / Drucker Arquitetos e Associados

Jardins House / Drucker Arquitetos e Associados

  • 09:00 - 22 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jardins House / Drucker Arquitetos e Associados
Save this picture!
Jardins House / Drucker Arquitetos e Associados, © Ruben Otero
© Ruben Otero

© Ruben Otero © Ruben Otero © Ruben Otero © Ruben Otero + 59

  • Architects

    Drucker Arquitetos e Associados

  • Location

    Cidade Jardim, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Monica Drucker

  • Team

    Monica Drucker, Ruben Otero, Fausto Chino, Marise Jacobsen, Virgínia Gonçalves

  • Area

    550.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ruben Otero

  • Structural Engineer

    Telecki Arquitetura de Projeto

  • Exposed Concrete

    GR Consultoria

  • Construction Monitoring

    PMG Engenharia + Monica Drucker

  • Hydraulic and Electrical Installations

    Zamaro Instalações

  • Green Wall

    Plataforma Habita Cidade - Escola da Cidade
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ruben Otero
© Ruben Otero

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an area of neighborhoods called Jardins, with single-family houses and green areas listed as heritage, this house has 550m² of a built area divided into two levels, the ground, and upper floors. The original land had a four-meter slope height in relation to the level of the street. Thus, on the ground floor, we have lodged garage, storehouses, technical facilities, part of services, servants’ quarters with pantry, and accesses through internal and external staircases.

Save this picture!
© Ruben Otero
© Ruben Otero

The upper floor has been installed on the highest part of the existing slope and cantilevers over the ground floor, which is just above street level. On the upper floor, the program was organized around a central courtyard, whose U-shape plan is articulated by a circulation, with powder room, internal staircase, kitchen and pantry, an intimate room, and by two wings parallel to the external road. The wing closer to the street houses a great lounge with living and dining areas, home theater and balconies. In the back wing, we have a sequence of four suites, the last being a master suite.

Save this picture!
© Ruben Otero
© Ruben Otero
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ruben Otero
© Ruben Otero

The construction, of exposed reinforced concrete cast by wood slats, has components in outstanding materials such as steel, wood, and glass. The floor, of levigate travertine Roman marble in the internal ambiances was also used in the external area, and the absence of unevenness has enhanced the continuity between exterior and interior (there is a system of rainwater capture built into the stones). One of the design highlights is the brises of the master suite, which function either as sunshades (modulating the entrance of light until total closure) or as opening doors.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

This residence was conceived to promote personal renewal and wellbeing, through spaces where landscape and architecture meet to replenish and invigorate the spirit. Thus, the central courtyard has a contemplative vertical garden, trees with a small grassy area, and an overflowing swimming pool to promote a sense of water mirror that reflects this garden. This courtyard, together with the large sliding glass doorways of the two wings, and the twelve pivotal glass doors of the front facade, allow residents to have direct contact with the exterior and its green area.

Save this picture!
© Ruben Otero
© Ruben Otero

Internally we have sought a dichotomy created by the walls of exposed slatted concrete and the lightness of the frames with large glass panels that open completely towards the vertical garden courtyard and towards the huge existing trees of the street and the environs. In order to accentuate the light coming from the large front room (east face), a structured set of glass metallic pergola on the roof, and equally transparent glass pivoting doors were designed. This arrangement has provided an unusual interaction with the treetops, which seem to invade the interior of this large concrete lounge, with no pillars in between. The house could also count on rainwater reuse, solar energy capture, cross ventilation, windows with heat treatment, polystyrene thermal insulation on the roof, digital lighting control, recycled wood, among other measures of green architecture.

Save this picture!
© Ruben Otero
© Ruben Otero
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Jardins House / Drucker Arquitetos e Associados" 22 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891029/jardins-house-drucker-arquitetos-e-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »