World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Historic Fortress Inspires Steven Holl's Competition-Winning Museum in France

Historic Fortress Inspires Steven Holl's Competition-Winning Museum in France

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Historic Fortress Inspires Steven Holl's Competition-Winning Museum in France
Save this picture!
The white concrete museum is inspired by an adjacent fortress. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl
The white concrete museum is inspired by an adjacent fortress. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl

Steven Holl Architects has won an international competition for the design of the Angers Collectors Museum and adjacent hotel in the historic city of Angers, France. Working in collaboration with developers Compagine de Phalsbourg, Holl’s scheme draws inspiration from the nearby 9th century Chateau d’Angers fortress, and seeks to form a new cultural gateway to the city.

The museum is connected to a titanium linear hotel. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Conceptual watercolor sketch. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl A central atrium gives space for exhibitions. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl A series of reflecting pools reference the river that historically consumed the site. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl + 8

Save this picture!
The museum is connected to a titanium linear hotel. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl
The museum is connected to a titanium linear hotel. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl
Save this picture!
A series of reflecting pools reference the river that historically consumed the site. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl
A series of reflecting pools reference the river that historically consumed the site. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl

Situated on the east bank of the Maine river, the Angers Collectors Museum will stand adjacent to the Chateau d’Angers and Le Quai theater, forming a new cultural triangle at the heart of Angers. History plays heavily on the museum’s design, with a series of reflecting pools referencing the river that once consumed the site.

The exposed titanium and concrete museum is connected to a linear hotel featuring a façade of weaving clear and translucent glass, inspired by the 14th century Apocalypse Tapestry on display in the Chateau d’Angers.

Save this picture!
Conceptual watercolor sketch. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl
Conceptual watercolor sketch. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl
Save this picture!
The weaving glass facade of the scheme was inspired by the 14th century Apocalypse Tapestry, which is on display at the Chateau d’Angers. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl
The weaving glass facade of the scheme was inspired by the 14th century Apocalypse Tapestry, which is on display at the Chateau d’Angers. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl

The museum will feature a central atrium event space, galleries for permanent and temporary exhibitions, and spaces for art education and storage. A sustainability agenda includes geothermal heating and cooling to eliminate fossil fuels, and the use of recycled water to fill the reflecting pools. At the center of the site, the hotel and museum come together to shape a public sculpture garden, forming a node to connect the site and city to the river.

Save this picture!
The gallery spaces house temporary and permanent exhibits. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl
The gallery spaces house temporary and permanent exhibits. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl
Save this picture!
A central atrium gives space for exhibitions. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl
A central atrium gives space for exhibitions. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl

New via: Steven Holl Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Historic Fortress Inspires Steven Holl's Competition-Winning Museum in France" 16 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890872/historic-fortress-inspires-steven-holls-competition-winning-museum-in-france/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »