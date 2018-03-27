World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Chile
  5. RS Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Livinn Santiago / RS Arquitectura

Livinn Santiago / RS Arquitectura

  • 17:00 - 27 March, 2018
Livinn Santiago / RS Arquitectura
Livinn Santiago / RS Arquitectura, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh

  • Architects

    RS Arquitectura

  • Location

    Lord Cochrane 166, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile

  • Author Architect

    Juan Carlos Sotomayor Correa

  • Architect in Charge

    Nicolas Hernández Pons

  • Area

    12784.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nico Saieh

  • Builder

    Constructora UPC

  • Structure calculation

    Canepa Ingenieros

  • Technical Inspection

    CXA

  • Ligthning

    Oriana Pozini
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The relation between a building and its immediate context is a constant and ever present factor in architectural design. Sometimes you go for mimicry, integrating into the building the geometry and materials as a respectful nod to the surroundings. Others, you may seek to stand out, highlighting your differences and to explore new ideas.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The request to design a student building situated in the middle of the city’s historic center pushed us to look for a balance between both positions, aiming to find a solution that was both contemporary to the youth and respectful to the place.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

We decided to explore further than the immediate surroundings and took inspiration from the buildings in the close civic neighborhood of Paseo Bulnes, abstracting their general shape into elements of base, body and crown to be applied in the design.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

Once the general shape of the building was decided, it was combined with modern systems and materials, looking for balance. With this in mind, we chose to clad the building with contrasting metal panels with a black monolithic background with wooden accents.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Third to Nineth Floor Plan
Third to Nineth Floor Plan
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

In essence, the juxtaposition of historic geometry and proportions with new materials and technologies allowed the project to set itself as a blend of different times, reminiscent of contemporary design and XX century Chilean architecture.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Educational Architecture Other facilities Dorms Chile
Cite: "Livinn Santiago / RS Arquitectura" 27 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890847/livinn-santiago-rs-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

