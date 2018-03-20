Datong Museum / China Architecture Design Group Land-based Rationalism D.R.C

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. Datong museum, located in Yudong New Area in Datong, plays an important role in the construction of the Area. As a new administrative and cultural center in Datong, the Yudong New Area, situated in the east side of the ancient city which is across the river, takes an important role in the city axis.

The museum is located in the core position of this area, where the music hall lies symmetrically along the north-south axis in the east, and where the large residential area is in planning in the west; to the south is the administrative center, and to the north are the library and the art gallery. All the distinctive cultural buildings compose the new cultural center of the future urban design, therefore, the construction of the museum takes a first significant step in the future.

The architectural design inherits the profound historical culture in Datong, while the architectural form draws inspiration from the long dragon totem culture. It coincides with the typical topographic features of volcanoes in Datong at the same time. Two grainy arc dimensions hovering around the vanity of the atrium, within a unified circling structure changing into several sections, introduced light and scenery for the internal exhibition area.

While the internal exhibition space as the main part changed along with the nonlinear form, makes the viewer as if go into a deep cave, the powerful and strong architectural form directly exposed in the end. By further combining with the code of the tough words, we tried to make the building more powerful and meaningful.

The three-dimensional surface of the architecture was covered by lap granite slabs, with the same stone material spreading to the circular pool wall as well. Tablets having a subtle color difference changed randomly from bottom to the top, and the effect of fluctuation of anchoring strengthened the construction site and the spirit of the whole local environment.