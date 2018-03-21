Zags Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. Zags is a startup company in the field of software technology for insurance companies. We had to create a design that offered both the floor plan flexibility and a more structured organization of spaces. By locating glass partitioned offices at each corner we could take advantage of the floor plan configuration and create the desired variety and compartmentalization that was required by the tenant.

We focused on creating a lighting scheme that would weave the different parts of the floor. Because the existing & exposed structure is a rigid grid, we opted to hang our fixtures way below ceiling height to create a new datum and by opting for a bare fluorescent tube, relate the lighting scheme to both the raw exposed concrete surfaces but also to our client's company name. This we did by creating a criss-crossing pattern of light fixtures, visible from all sides.