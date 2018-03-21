World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. United States
  5. Studio Razavi Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. Zags Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture

Zags Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture

  • 15:00 - 21 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Zags Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture
Save this picture!
Zags Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture, © Connie Zhou
© Connie Zhou

© Connie Zhou © Connie Zhou © Connie Zhou © Connie Zhou + 10

Save this picture!
© Connie Zhou
© Connie Zhou

Text description provided by the architects. Zags is a startup company in the field of software technology for insurance companies. We had to create a design that offered both the floor plan flexibility and a more structured organization of spaces. By locating glass partitioned offices at each corner we could take advantage of the floor plan configuration and create the desired variety and compartmentalization that was required by the tenant.

Save this picture!
© Connie Zhou
© Connie Zhou
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Connie Zhou
© Connie Zhou

We focused on creating a lighting scheme that would weave the different parts of the floor. Because the existing & exposed structure is a rigid grid, we opted to hang our fixtures way below ceiling height to create a new datum and by opting for a bare fluorescent tube, relate the lighting scheme to both the raw exposed concrete surfaces but also to our client's company name. This we did by creating a criss-crossing pattern of light fixtures, visible from all sides.

Save this picture!
© Connie Zhou
© Connie Zhou
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Connie Zhou
© Connie Zhou
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United States
Cite: "Zags Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture" 21 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890310/zags-headquarters-studio-razavi-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »