World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Aguilo & Pedraza Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Yellow House / Aguilo & Pedraza Arquitectos

Yellow House / Aguilo & Pedraza Arquitectos

Yellow House / Aguilo & Pedraza Arquitectos
Yellow House / Aguilo & Pedraza Arquitectos, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh

  • Project Year

    2014-2015

  • Construction Year

    2015-2016

  • Built Surface

    104.5 m2

  • Site Surface

    432 m2

  • Materiality

    Metal structure over concrete plinth.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The assignment consisted in designing a beach house in the town of Zapallar. The site is far from the sea in the eastern urban boundary. The sloping terrain makes the views towards the sea be preceded by roofs, streets, trees and hills. This quality of urban view with the sea in the background was what inspired the main operation of the project. We chose to build in height and take advantage of the described views. There are 3 small overlapped levels plus the roof. The bedrooms are located in the first two levels and in the third level the main room. Finally, an exterior deck in the rooftop.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Two types of paths are proposed. Two exterior ramps connect the second and third floor with the public side of the southern boundary of the site. This way it responds to one of the main demands of the client that was to connect the levels without steps  enabling the use of a wheelchair. Finally, a system of internal stairs plus an external staircase connect all the levels.

Plans
Plans
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The choice of the exterior material and its color respond to a nostalgic interest in the historical construction of the coastline. There were many houses that at the beginning of the last century, especially in Valparaíso, occupied metallic coatings in bright colors. It is this collective memory that builds the imaginary of the project. Perhaps this choice of material and its color was more visceral than rational.

Elevations
Elevations
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Yellow House / Aguilo & Pedraza Arquitectos" [Casa Amarilla / Aguilo & Pedraza Arquitectos] 11 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Castro, Fernanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890183/yellow-house-aguilo-and-pedraza-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

