  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. McLean Quinlan
  6. 2015
  7. Morthoe / McLean Quinlan

Morthoe / McLean Quinlan

  • 09:00 - 8 March, 2018
Morthoe / McLean Quinlan
© Will Scott
© Will Scott

  • Engineer

    Frank Van Looch Associates

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Hoskin Parks

  • Landscape Consultants

    Fox Fearnley Landscape Office
    • More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house in located in a small village on the north Devon Coast. The site is accessed down a long drive and the building is tucked up against the slope of the site, to make the most of the long views down to the sea from the upper levels.

© Will Scott
© Will Scott

A stone gable end is the first glimpse you get of this building, with an industrial chimney, dark against the grey stone. The clients asked us to include some elements of a New England beach house, and so an external material of green oak boarding was used together with the local stone.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Built as a family holiday home, and designed to maximise the number of bedrooms and open living space, the building is simple in form - a neat pitched volume coupled with a generous entrance porch. This porch provides a formal entrance as well as direct access to a large mud room for drying wetsuits from days out surfing and muddy boots from walking the costal paths.

© Will Scott
© Will Scott

The building is split down the middle by a central stair. On entering, the hall opens up to a double height space with views of the garden. The main living space is open plan, with a separate games space for the children and the practical necessities of a large larder and laundry.

Section 01
Section 01

Up the open tread stairs, on the first floor, the split volumes separate the master bedroom suite from the main bedroom wing. Here, a long corridor with a single pane window at the far end, leads to four double bedrooms. Half way along the corridor is a secret stair, tucked among the linen cupboards, which winds up to two further attic bedrooms above.

© Will Scott
© Will Scott
Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Morthoe / McLean Quinlan" 08 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890085/morthoe-mclean-quinlan/> ISSN 0719-8884

