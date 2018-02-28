World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. PAD Studio
  6. 2016
  7. Lister Tower / PAD Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Lister Tower / PAD Studio

  • 05:00 - 28 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lister Tower / PAD Studio
Save this picture!
© Nigel Rigden
© Nigel Rigden

© Nigel Rigden © Nigel Rigden © Nigel Rigden © Nigel Rigden + 41

Save this picture!
© Nigel Rigden
© Nigel Rigden

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the New Forest, Hampshire, this four storey water tower was first constructed in the early 1900s to gravity feed water to the adjacent Fritham House. The attached cottage building housed the diesel generators which pumped water up to the top of the tower for storage. The tower was in very bad state of repair with a number of single glazed timber and metal framed windows which had deteriorated to the point of leaking.

Save this picture!
© Nigel Rigden
© Nigel Rigden

PAD began the refurbishment by stripping away the existing furnishing and decor to reveal the water towers historic fabric, before proposing a number of contemporary interventions, including a large protruding window and sculptural steel staircase. The former acts like a camera lens, puncturing the building at first floor level, focusing one’s view out to the garden and beyond. A window seat is also formed creating a space to sit, soaking up light and prospect. The latter, a new sculptural steel stair, was designed as an industrial feature in the day room, rising up through the double height space to the bathroom on the fourth floor. Elsewhere, new minimally framed Crittall windows were designed and installed to maximise natural light and improve the buildings thermal performance.

Save this picture!
© Nigel Rigden
© Nigel Rigden

As part of the renovation, a carefully selected pallet of materials complements the existing brick allowing the original architecture to be clearly expressed against the new additions. Furthermore, extensive cleaning was undertaken to refresh the buildings external walls and bring back the original brick’s colour. 

Save this picture!
© Nigel Rigden
© Nigel Rigden
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Lister Tower / PAD Studio, © Nigel Rigden
© Nigel Rigden
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United Kingdom
Cite: "Lister Tower / PAD Studio" 28 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889777/lister-tower-pad-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »