Kellogg School of Management / KPMB Architects

Architects
LocationEvanston, IL, United States
Lead ArchitectsBruce Kuwabara (design partner), Marianne McKenna (partner-in-charge)
PrincipalLuigi LaRocca
AssociateKevin Thomas, John Peterson, Carolyn Lee
Design TeamGraham Baxter, Camille Mitchell, Andrew Hill, Rob McKaye, Victor Garzon, Ramon Janer, Vaughn Miller, Rita Kiriakis, Mohammed Soroor, Teddy Benedicto, Jennifer Davis, Jonathan Enns, Jacki Chapel, Jessica Juvet
Area415000.0 ft2
Project Year2017
Photographs
StructuralThornton Tomasetti
Mechanical, Electrical, PlumbingAEI Affiliated Engineers
Civil, GeotechnicalEriksson Engineering
Energy, ClimateTranssolar
LandscapeHJ Kessler Associates (LEED)
LightingTillotson Design Associates
CostConstruction Cost Systems
AccessibilityCM Architects
Acoustic, audio visualThreshold
ElevatorSoberman Engineering
Food ServicesS20
Parking, TrafficDesman
SpecificationsBrian Ballantyne Specifications
Waste ManagementCini Little
Project ManagerNorthwestern University
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the shore of Lake Michigan, on Northwestern’s campus and with views of the Chicago skyline directly to the south, every element in the design of the new Global Hub for Kellogg is inspired by the School’s vision to rehabilitate business as a constructive and positive force for the benefit of humanity.
The large, five-story LEED Platinum building is designed to optimize flexible, adaptable spaces for learning and collaboration at every scale, from 2 to 20, to 200 to 2000. All program spaces converge at the centre, at the Collaboration Plaza, a three-story atrium where students, faculty and visiting leaders gather. The Faculty Summit, a two-story piazza, forms the intellectual soul of the Global Hub, and offers a place for faculty to discuss, debate and find solutions to the pressing issues of the day.
The winning entry in an invited design competition in 2011, the building opened on March 29th, 2017. It has quickly gained coverage in Canada and the United States, in The Globe and Mail as well as Forbes. Blair Kamin of the Chicago Tribune, described it as a “carefully wrought, spatially complex design that promises to teach future executives valuable lessons about collaboration, boldness and flexibility.”