  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. What if it's All a Front? Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy Reimagines Buildings as Isolated Facades

What if it's All a Front? Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy Reimagines Buildings as Isolated Facades

What if it's All a Front? Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy Reimagines Buildings as Isolated Facades
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy

In his ongoing photo-series "Façades," French photographer Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy a series of images in which he removes the mass and depth of buildings, and leaves behind the mere fragments of exterior skin. The photos, which resemble deserted Hollywood sets, illustrate roadways, towns, apartment complexes, and other environments without giving away the ideas of anything beyond the superficial image of the facade—leaving much to the imagination.

© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy

© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy

According to Gaudrillot-Roy, this act of surrealism is all about how we view and interact with the cities around us, and how we engage with the idea of civic life itself:

The façade is literally the first thing one sees of a building, as its surface. It can be imposing, superficial, but can also suggest safety. I've always liked to wander around in a city. I walk through the streets with these questions in mind: What would happen if we were to stick to that first vision? If the daily life of “The Other” was only a scenery? This series thus offers a vision of an unknown world that would only be a picture, without intimate space, where looks are the only refuge.

As a citizen, I know I belong to the city—whatever city—as any other inhabitant. But here, I am looking at the surrounding environment as if it were new to me, so there is a sensation of strangeness that could raise some interesting questions about how we live and how we see the external world.

Check out some of Gaudrillot-Roy's photos below:

© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
© Zacharie Gaudrillot-Roy
