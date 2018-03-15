Primary School in Loiano / Studio Contini

+ 26

Architects Studio Contini

Location 40050 Loiano BO, Italy

Architect in Charge Marco Contini & Sara Chiari

Area 7426.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Davide Galli

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborator Matteo Zaccarelli

Structures SCHRENTEWEIN & PARTNER S.R.L

Electrical Installations Giampaolo Vecchi

Mechanical Plants Simone Dalmonte

Executing Companies Ferruccio Maestrami S.R.L More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new primary school in Loiano was completed and tested in 12 months in respect of the times and amounts of contract and without reservation by the enterprise and public administration.

As an established tradition of the study, the search for a harmonious relationship with the geographical context and the well-being of future users drove the design and subsequent implementation.

The volumes of the school building, located in an area of scenic interest at the Bologna Apennines, were partly buried to limit the visual impact upstream, thus to obtain two distinct levels for classes and workshops, both with free rein to the spacious green areas.

The distribution of the teaching spaces follows the new addresses carried out by the Italian Ministry of education on school construction and is also the result of a participatory with the main school.

The attics, the stairs, doors, the windows and the interior furnishings interior are characterized by the use of wood, with the goal of the creation of a domestic perception and welcoming school spaces for children and school staff.

The building with reinforced concrete and wood falls within the classification A4 of the Emilia Romagna region and it is built according to the concepts of the NZB building (Zero Emission Energy Building) thanks to the high performance of the housing and the integrated plant system for electricity in charge of the generation of photovoltaic panels.