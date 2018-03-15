World
i

Primary School in Loiano / Studio Contini

  • 09:00 - 15 March, 2018
Primary School in Loiano / Studio Contini
Primary School in Loiano / Studio Contini, © Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

© Davide Galli

  • Architects

    Studio Contini

  • Location

    40050 Loiano BO, Italy

  • Architect in Charge

    Marco Contini & Sara Chiari

  • Area

    7426.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Davide Galli

  • Collaborator

    Matteo Zaccarelli

  • Structures

    SCHRENTEWEIN & PARTNER S.R.L

  • Electrical Installations

    Giampaolo Vecchi

  • Mechanical Plants

    Simone Dalmonte

  • Executing Companies

    Ferruccio Maestrami S.R.L
    More Specs
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

Text description provided by the architects. The new primary school in Loiano was completed and tested in 12 months in respect of the times and amounts of contract and without reservation by the enterprise and public administration.

© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

As an established tradition of the study, the search for a harmonious relationship with the geographical context and the well-being of future users drove the design and subsequent implementation.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The volumes of the school building, located in an area of scenic interest at the Bologna Apennines, were partly buried to limit the visual impact upstream, thus to obtain two distinct levels for classes and workshops, both with free rein to the spacious green areas.

© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli
Detail
Detail
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

The distribution of the teaching spaces follows the new addresses carried out by the Italian Ministry of education on school construction and is also the result of a participatory with the main school.

© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

The attics, the stairs, doors, the windows and the interior furnishings interior are characterized by the use of wood, with the goal of the creation of a domestic perception and welcoming school spaces for children and school staff.

Detail
Detail

The building with reinforced concrete and wood falls within the classification A4 of the Emilia Romagna region and it is built according to the concepts of the NZB building (Zero Emission Energy Building) thanks to the high performance of the housing and the integrated plant system for electricity in charge of the generation of photovoltaic panels.

© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Elementary & Middle school Italy
Cite: "Primary School in Loiano / Studio Contini" 15 Mar 2018. ArchDaily.

