Jesus College / Niall McLaughlin Architects

Structural Engineer Peter Brett Associates

M&E Consultant David Bedwell & Partners

Quantity Surveyor Cost Consultant Edmond Shipway

Other Specialist Consultants Acoustic Consultant – Gillieron Scott Acoustic Design; Interior Design – Eve Waldron Design; Project Manager – Edmond Shipway

CDM Coordinator Niall McLaughlin Architects with PD Consulting Engineers

Approved Building Inspector MLM Building Control Limited

Main Contractor Cocksedge Building Contractors

Client Jesus College, Cambridge

Text description provided by the architects. The West Court project is the first of three phases. It presented a wonderful opportunity to incorporate these old buildings into a new heart for the College within its historic footprint. It was delivered in sequential parts over eighteen months, with the refurbishment of the Grade II listed building handed over first, followed by the new café pavilion and basement bar, and finally the re-modelled 1970’s Rank Building and a new entrance building.

Our designs had to respond to the variety of building stock and site conditions, and the wide range of construction types from renovation to new build. The lightweight glazed timber pergola of the café pavilion differs from the substantial brick and oak entrance building which differs again from the balconies and profiled stone walls of the re-modelled Rank Building. In terms of detailing, there was limited opportunity for repetition. Instead the various elements across the site were unified through a consistent palette of high-quality traditional materials including oak, stone, brick and quarry tiles. These were chosen to suit the historic setting. Detailing responds to existing features and local opportunities. Untreated oak glulam framing around glazing was given a chamfered profile to echo the existing stone window surrounds. We hope the two materials will weather into harmony in time. New stone walls addressing the street have a scalloped texture to give relief, reinforce the verticality of the façade and act as a deterrent for graffiti. The timber structure of the pavilion is conceived as a pergola in the landscape, held on slim cigar-shaped columns and delicate cruciform connection details.

The project involved many challenges including stringent planning constraints, a demanding programme, a constrained site and delivering a state-of-the-art lecture theatre with good acoustics in an existing building next to a busy road. The success of Phase 1 might be measured by the extent to which it has drawn this disparate collection of buildings back into the vital life of the College community whilst also providing an outward-looking public presence in the centre of Cambridge.