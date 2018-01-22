World






  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Housing
  Thailand
  Black Pencils Studio
  2018
  7. AKAS Khaoyai / Black Pencils Studio

AKAS Khaoyai / Black Pencils Studio

  • 22:00 - 22 January, 2018
AKAS Khaoyai / Black Pencils Studio
AKAS Khaoyai / Black Pencils Studio, © Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

© Spaceshift Studio

  • Architects

    Black Pencils Studio

  • Location

    Khao Yai National Park, Tambon Hin Tung, Amphoe Mueang Nakhon Nayok, Chang Wat Nakhon Nayok 26000, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Chuti Srisnguanvilas, Theerapat Jiratiyuth, Nawanwaj Yudhanahas

  • Landscape Designer

    1819

  • Area

    8000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Spaceshift Studio

  • Structural Engineer

    Dr.Chalermkiat Wongwanichtawee

  • MEP engineer

    Aeon Elen Generation co.,ltd.
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. AKAS is a residential project in Aumphur Pakchong, Nakornratchasrima, consists of 2 blocks of low-rise condominium. The project was initiated by the idea of natural scenery appreciation toward Khao Yai National Park, the main scenery of the project, changes seasonally throughout the year; breezy clear blue sky in winter, yellow and brown plantation in summer ,and dramatic mist covering the mountain in monsoon. Transforming the natural inspiration to architectural design concept, to capture ‘AKAS’(air), an intangible element represented by the magnificent view of Khao Yai National Park, by creating proportional opening to overwhelm the human scale in comparison to the scenery’s.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Masterplan
Masterplan

Raised on a gentle slope, 7-storey of living units are organized with linear system to maximize building exposure to the nature. Balconies along the southern facade are extended from interior living space to hold outdoor living activities throughout the day. Interior space is overwhelmed by the scenery from inside, but building outside is humble comparing to the surrounding. Building scale is refined by vertical elements and connected through horizontal beams. In detail level with material insertion and sleek profile eave breaking down rigid block to blend with natural backdrop.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

AKAS project does not only concern about the natural scenery, maximize viewing area and functional organization for the residents to be able to live closest to the nature within the comfortable living space, but also create co-existence of architecture and mesmerizing natural surroundings.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
