Hi-Lo House / CAPD

Save this picture! © ad hoc inc - Daisuke Shima

+ 24

Architects CAPD

Location Japan

Architects in Charge Kazuo Monnai, Hirokazu Ohara, Dai Tsunenobu, Kazuya Masui

Area 137.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs ad hoc inc - Daisuke Shima

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Nishino Co., Ltd..

Site area 215.62 sqm More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! © ad hoc inc - Daisuke Shima

Text description provided by the architects. A rectangular site with a long depth to the frontage that is well seen in urban areas. The building which will be seen only like a one-story warehouse at first glance from the road side is a house planned this time.

Save this picture! © ad hoc inc - Daisuke Shima

The front door was designed to be put from the side, and the roof and the wall were set. It's just this, but it's a nifty space to keep your privacy, your bicycle, and your luggage when you open it when it rains or when you lock it up.

Save this picture! © ad hoc inc - Daisuke Shima

Save this picture! © ad hoc inc - Daisuke Shima

When you enter, the first impression of the appearance is changed, and it becomes a large space blown up to 5m super. From there, the courtyard is then followed by a full two-storey room. The roof which keeps climbing from the entrance is interrupted once in the courtyard part, and it descends slowly as the top of the courtyard side of the room space.

Because it is a building with "length" along the site shape, a big height difference fits without impossibility, and it finished to the building with movement. As well as the actual height of the appearance, of course, the expression of the size of the gap that I felt when I entered from outside, nicknamed "Hi HOUSE".