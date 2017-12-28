2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial Approaches Closing Date

The 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial is drawing to a close next week after almost 4 months of exhibitions, discussions, tours, film screenings, and other events. The second edition of the event, which opened on September 16th and is based upon the theme of "Make New History," will round out with two final events before the exhibition finally closes on Sunday, January 7th. Read on for more about the remaining events.

On Friday, January 5th at 5:30 pm, the Biennial will host a screening of Nathan Eddy's recent documentary "Starship Chicago," which recounts the history and uncertain future of the Helmut Jahn-designed Thompson Center, the home for many of the government agencies of the State of Illinois. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion; click here to find out more and RSVP.

Following this, on Saturday, January 6th at 2:30 pm is a panel discussion entitled The Interior: Collected, Observed, and Explored. Inspired by the Biennial's Horizontal City exhibit, in which participants were asked to reconsider the status of the architectural interior, this discussion "brings together Biennial participants with curators for a conversation on 'the interior' as represented in an exhibition context." The lineup features Thomas Kelley (Norman Kelley, Chicago/New York), Wonne Icxk (PRODUCTORA, Mexico City), and Anna Neimark (First Office, Los Angeles) in dialogue with Lindsay Mican Morgan, curator of the Art Institute of Chicago's Thorne Miniature Rooms. Click here to find out more and RSVP.

To see all of ArchDaily's coverage of the 4-month Biennial, check out the links below:

2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial | ArchDaily See all of our coverage here.

15 Must-See Installations at the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial

Social Agenda vs Social Media: Reviewing the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial