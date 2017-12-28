World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial Approaches Closing Date

2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial Approaches Closing Date

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial Approaches Closing Date
This Chicago Architecture Biennial 2017 article is presented by:
Save this picture!
2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial Approaches Closing Date, © Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

The 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial is drawing to a close next week after almost 4 months of exhibitions, discussions, tours, film screenings, and other events. The second edition of the event, which opened on September 16th and is based upon the theme of "Make New History," will round out with two final events before the exhibition finally closes on Sunday, January 7th. Read on for more about the remaining events.

On Friday, January 5th at 5:30 pm, the Biennial will host a screening of Nathan Eddy's recent documentary "Starship Chicago," which recounts the history and uncertain future of the Helmut Jahn-designed Thompson Center, the home for many of the government agencies of the State of Illinois. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion; click here to find out more and RSVP.

Following this, on Saturday, January 6th at 2:30 pm is a panel discussion entitled The Interior: Collected, Observed, and Explored. Inspired by the Biennial's Horizontal City exhibit, in which participants were asked to reconsider the status of the architectural interior, this discussion "brings together Biennial participants with curators for a conversation on 'the interior' as represented in an exhibition context." The lineup features Thomas Kelley (Norman Kelley, Chicago/New York), Wonne Icxk (PRODUCTORA, Mexico City), and Anna Neimark (First Office, Los Angeles) in dialogue with Lindsay Mican Morgan, curator of the Art Institute of Chicago's Thorne Miniature Rooms. Click here to find out more and RSVP.

To see all of ArchDaily's coverage of the 4-month Biennial, check out the links below:

2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial | ArchDaily

See all of our coverage here.

15 Must-See Installations at the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial

Social Agenda vs Social Media: Reviewing the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Rory Stott. "2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial Approaches Closing Date" 28 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886280/2017-chicago-architecture-biennial-approaches-closing-date/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »