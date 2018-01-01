World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. United States
  5. Michael Hennessey Architecture
  6. 2013
  7. Diamond Heights Renovation / Michael Hennessey Architecture

Diamond Heights Renovation / Michael Hennessey Architecture

  • 13:00 - 1 January, 2018
Diamond Heights Renovation / Michael Hennessey Architecture
Diamond Heights Renovation / Michael Hennessey Architecture, © Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. How does one renovate an existing 1965 Eichler in a meaningful, respectful way? This is a difficult question, given the abuse that Eichler buildings have faced over the years with an overly-aggressive renovation industry applying the current style of the day to these prized structures.

Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

We decided to strike a balance between the positive, inherent qualities of an Eichler structure with modern improvements that enhance rather than compete with the existing building. The existing post & beam structure is accentuated, creating a layered composition of structure, wood veneer, concrete, and tile elements. New full-height sliding glass panels increase the energy efficiency of the building while visually expanding the space towards the distant view.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

The kitchen is relocated to connect more directly with the living area, and the decks are re-built as extensions of the interior spaces. A balance is struck between new and old in a meaningful way.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

The Diamond Heights Renovation received the top prize for Architectural Interiors in the Builder's Choice & Custom Home 2017 Design Awards, a nationally recognized awards program.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "Diamond Heights Renovation / Michael Hennessey Architecture" 01 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886173/diamond-heights-renovation-michael-hennessey-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

